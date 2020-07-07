© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

AIM adds new facility in Brazil

AIM Solder has opened a new wholly-owned facility in Manaus, Brazil. This new stocking facility, which represents the only legitimate source of AIM products in Brazil, enables the company to support a growing Brazilian market.

“AIM Solder continues to aggressively invest in strengthening our support network and supply chain for our customers,” said David Suraski, AIM Solder’s Executive Vice Presiden in a press releaset. “This investment in Brazil, in addition to recent expansions in Mexico, Europe and Asia, are further proof of AIM’s dedication to continually expanding its global footprint.” For sales and support please contact Anderson Albuquerque, by calling +55-92-99158-8655 or email aalbuquerque@aimsolder.com. To learn more about AIM Solder’s complete line of advanced solder products and global technical support, visit www.aimsolder.com.