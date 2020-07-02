© Kimball Electronics

Internal promotions and executive retirements at Kimball

EMS provider, Kimball Electronics, has made two new internal promotions aimed at contributing to the company accelerating its strategic growth plans.

As of July 1, 2020, Steve Korn has been promoted to the newly-created position of President of Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Operations, and Lee Kemper has been promoted to the newly-created position of Vice President of Diversified Contract Manufacturing Services (DCMS). “I’m excited about these appointments. Both are proven leaders and are the right people to execute our EMS and DCMS growth plans,” says Donald D. Charron, Chairman and CEO, Kimball Electronics, in a press release. “Steve has been instrumental in helping us exceed our goal of $1 billion in sales and driving operational excellence; and as General Manager, Lee has done a great job integrating and transforming our Kimball Electronics Indianapolis operations.” Korn, who joined Kimball Electronics in 2004, was most recently the Vice President of North American Operations and Global Supply Chain. As leader of the company’s EMS operations, Korn will continue to work closely with the Kimball’s business development team, led by Kathy Thomson, Vice President, Global Business Development and Design Services, to continue to grow business. Kemper joined Kimball back in 2018 and was most recently the General Manager for the company’s Indianapolis facility. Prior to joining Kimball Electronics, he was the President of iScribeMD in Toledo, Ohio. In the past two years, Kemper has been important to the Kimball’s DCMS efforts to establish strategic inroads by developing innovative plastic injection molding solutions and complex device assembly for medical customers. Prior to these changes, the company maintained a regionalized approach to the leadership structure of global EMS manufacturing facilities. Korn served as Vice President of North American Operations; Roger Chang (Chang Shang Yu) served as Vice President of Asian Operations; and Janusz Kasprzyk served as Vice President of European Operations. Both Chang and Kasprzyk have announced plans to retire after many years with the company, effective June 30, 2020.