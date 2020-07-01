© Scanfil

Scanfil to streamline its factory network

The EMS provider is planning to combine the production of its Hamburg factory with its other factories in Germany and Poland

Scanfil GmbH – which is part of the Scanfil Group – is planning to scale down and close its Hamburg factory. The production form the Hamburg plant would then continue at the Wutha-Farnroda factory in Germany and the Sieradz factory in Poland. Scanfil says in a press release that it is now starting a consultation process concerning the entire personnel working at the Hamburg factory. The Hamburg factory employs 120 persons and is producing integrated products mainly for Life Science purposes. The sales development, especially with new customers, has not developed as the company planned and existing and expected sales level are not sufficient for a profitable operations. At the same time, Scanfil also believes that increased customers’ expectations for operative performance and competitiveness can be better met at its other factories. If this plan would be implemented, Scanfil will record one-time restructuring charges of approximately EUR 6 million. The planned actions would result in annual costs savings of approximately EUR 2.5 million.