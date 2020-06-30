© Saki

Saki strengthens its Asian operations

The AOI specialist is expanding its global sales organisation with new Asia sales department, and appointing Katsuhiro Eddie Ichiyama as Senior General Manager for the Asian region

The new Asia Sales Department will cover the entire Asia-Pacific area including China, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and India. Headed by Mr Katsuhiro Eddie Ichiyama, who was recently appointed Senior General Manager of the regional headquarters in Singapore, the new regional organisation will support customers' production of products with Saki’s inspection equipment and autonomous process inspection system. In his new role, Mr Ichiyama assumes responsibility for sales, application support, service, and operations in the wider Asian region excluding Japan, providing customers with access to Saki's total M2M solution – 3D solder printing automated inspection system (SPI), 2D/3D automated visual inspection system (AOI), X-ray automated inspection system (AXI) and Saki’s system software lineup. Mr Ichiyama is relocating to Singapore from Europe where, as regional General Manager since the founding of Saki's European subsidiary Saki Europe GmbH, he has been instrumental in successfully driving business growth in the European region. “Against the backdrop of the current COVID-19 pandemic, expectations for ‘connected’ technology in many areas have risen sharply, and the absolute quality of communication infrastructure has become a real challenge. At the same time, there is a growing need to optimize labor resources with a rise in demand for automated production solutions at our customers’ manufacturing sites. Saki offers a wide range of solutions that improve the efficiency and productivity of production lines with our automated inspection system that solve the problems our customers are facing, particularly those who have transferred production from China, South Korea, Japan, Europe and America to alternative Asian manufacturing sites,” says Katsuhiro Eddie Ichiyama in a press release.