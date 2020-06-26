© mailthepic dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 26, 2020
OHB placing the largest clean room in operation
After only 14 months of construction, the PLATO hall has now been officially completed at space company OHB’s headquarters in Bremen. With a floor area of around 1,400 square meters, the ISO 8 cleanroom*, which is almost eleven meters high, is the OHB Group’s largest cleanroom facility.
About 2,000 cubic meters of concrete and 440 tons of steel were needed for the construction of the integration hall. Office space with a floor area of a further 1,900 square meters has been built directly adjacent to the cleanroom facility. The construction project has a budget of around EUR 15 million. Since the building permit was granted in March 2019, more than 200 operatives have been working on the construction project. Craftsmen and women as well as architecture and planning offices faced a tight schedule to ensure that satellite projects can now be implemented in the ISO 8 cleanroom. “I am very proud of the craftsmen and planners involved in the construction. It was quite a challenge to complete this hall in such a short period of time. My thanks also go to all the OHB employees who supervised the construction project,” says OHB Chief Executive Officer Marco Fuchs. The team working on the MTG (Meteosat Third Generation) weather satellite project will be the first to move into the five-storey building complex. Looking forward, four of the MTG flight models will be integrated in the PLATO hall. Work will also be continued on the Heinrich Hertz communication satellite project there. The planning team attached great importance to sustainable design in the construction project. Thus, all the heating supplies for the building are provided by the local waste heat and power plant. Similarly, refrigeration is handled via a modern refrigeration center, which uses an environmentally friendly coolant. The new building complex is called PLATO, a symbolic act that marks the commissioning of OHB System AG by the European Space Agency ESA as the main industrial contractor for its next major scientific mission PLATO.
image: Architect Arne Schlichtmann hands over a symbolic key to Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB (from left). With this symbolic act OHB officially completes construction of the OHB Group's largest clean room. © OHB
PCB industry: 1Q/2020 overshadowed by corona pandemic After a significant drop in sales at the end of last year, PCB manufacturers in the Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) region recorded a sales growth of 16.1 percent in the first quarter of 2020.
Integration of ATLID completes European set of instruments for EarthCARE satellite With the successful integration of the ATLID-Instrument the EarthCARE satellite (Clouds Aerosols and Radiation Explorer) has passed a crucial milestone, as it concludes the "onboarding" of the three European instruments.
ABB Robotics rolls out Lexi’s procurement analytics solution Automation giant, ABB Robotics, is using a big data analytics software solution developed by Lexi Solution AB in Sweden to optimise procurement and engineering processes.
Jenoptik expands military laser rangefinder capabilities in the US JENOPTIK Optical Systems, LLC has announced an expansion of its capabilities for military laser rangefinders (LRF) and is adding custom engineering and testing capabilities to their Jupiter, Florida facility.
Tesla plans battery manufacturing facility in California Electric car manufacturer Tesla plans to build a battery research and manufacturing facility in Fremont, California. N, to be operated around the clock, Under a project dubbed Roadrunner, documents from the city government also reveal a potential 24/7 operation at the facility.
Northrop Grumman awards contracts to Kitron Northrop Grumman has awarded Kitron a production contract for Integrated Communications, Navigation and Identification (ICNI) modules for the F-35 Lightning II program.
EPE Corporation invests in new equipment and doubles its capacity US-based EMS provider, EPE Corporation, has recently invested in its Surface Mount Assembly line capacity with the purchase of two new Mycronic MY300DX-17 pick-and-place machines, feeder systems and other line software upgrades.
CoreKinect partners with Benchmark on hardware for the IoT ecosystem EMS provider Benchmark Electronics and CoreKinect, a company focused on scalable hardware design, have entered into an agreement, aiming to enable customers across theIoT landscape to design, engineer, and manufacture products in the USA.
AVL opens competence centre for sensor tests in Bavaria One of the core tasks of the competence centre is to compare the results obtained in the laboratory with real data recorded in road traffic.
Top semiconductor suppliers defy weak market conditions in Q1 Defying a decline in market revenue, the world’s top-10 semiconductor suppliers managed to generate revenue growth of 2.1% in the first quarter, as the companies benefitted from a COVID-19-driven increase in PC and server sales.
Layoffs awaits Nokia’s French subsidiary – over 1000 jobs at risk The Finnish telecom company is reportedly planning to reduce the number of employees at its French subsidiary, Alcatel-Lucent International, by almost a third of its local workforce.
Jabil keeps performing in the midst of the global pandemic “Our ability to deliver strong cash flows and solid revenue growth in the midst of a global pandemic suggests we’re doing something right,” says Jabil CEO, Mark Mondello.
BASF’s battery materials plants in Europe advance as planned The German chemicals specialist says that it remains on schedule to start up its new plants in 2022.
AT&S uses short-time work for the Fehring plant The PCB manufacturer AT&S has decided to take advantage of temporary short-time working as a stop-gap measure for the AT&S Fehring (Austrian) location, starting on July 1, 2020.
NEOTech to manufacture child friendly health analysis robot EMS provider NEOTech is continuing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in every way that it can. It’s latest move is the large-scale production of the Children’s Morning Check Robot.
Isola opens expanded R&D lab at new HQ The designer and developer of copper-clad laminates and fabrication materials, has officially opened an expansive R&D and analytical services laboratory at the company’s new global headquarters in Chandler, Arizona.
NA semiconductor equipment industry posts May 2020 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.35 billion in billings worldwide in May 2020, according SEMI.
Medtronic and Foxconn partner to increase ventilator production The companies aim to produce 10'000 Puritan Bennett 560 ventilators together in the United States over the next year.
Tight Supply of DDI to Persist in 2H20 According to TrendForce, foundries have maintained a high level of capacity utilisation in 1H20 in spite of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Critical Manufacturing Partners with SDG S.r.l. in Italy Critical Manufacturing, an ASM PT company, has appointed SDG S.r.l. as its manufacturers’ representative for the SMT and Electronics Assembly Market in Italy, Malta and Albania.
Tring invests to expand its PCB services Bosnian electronic development and manufacturing company, Tring d.o.o. has made a new investment in its PCB manufacturing equipment and technology.
Kratos to acquire satellite antenna manufacturer for $35 million Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will acquire CPI ASC Signal Division, Inc. (ASC) from Communications & Power Industries LLC (CPI) for USD 35 million in cash.
Park Systems opens new subsidiary in the UK Park Systems, a manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems is opening a new European subsidiary in Nottingham, United Kingdom.Load more news
