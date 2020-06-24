© EPE Corporation

EPE Corporation invests in new equipment and doubles its capacity

US-based EMS provider, EPE Corporation, has recently invested in its Surface Mount Assembly line capacity with the purchase of two new Mycronic MY300DX-17 pick-and-place machines, feeder systems and other line software upgrades.

The Mycronic MY300DX-17 equipment and software solutions deliver increased levels of placement speed and accuracy and improves productivity with a wide range of component types. In addition, the software provides fast feeder loading, location tracking, stock accuracy and proactive replenishment. “These new Mycronic MY300DX-17 machines increase our efficiency for complex high-mix production work. They provide easy data preparation, job sequencing, line balancing, and feeder optimization. Another benefit of these machines is that we can easily switch from full volume to batch-size one,” says Ken Desrochers, Vice President of Operations at EPE, in a press release. Desrochers continues to say that this investment follows the company’s recent purchase of three 5K series 3D Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) systems from VI Technology, a subsidiary to Mycronic. The new 3D AOI capability improved EPE’s overall production efficiency by providing greater accuracy in detecting true defects while reducing false calls. “The addition of these two MY300DX pick-and-place machines, software upgrades and additional feeder systems will allow us to speed up our manufacturing process and enhance our delivery of timely, high quality products to our customers while at the same time providing plenty of manufacturing capacity to handle our projected growth,” adds James “JD” Bell, Jr., President and CEO of EPE Corporation.