CoreKinect partners with Benchmark on hardware for the IoT ecosystem

EMS provider Benchmark Electronics and CoreKinect, a company focused on scalable hardware design, have entered into an agreement, aiming to enable customers across theIoT landscape to design, engineer, and manufacture products in the USA.

CoreKinect selected Benchmark's electronics engineering and manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona to leverage the benefits of the emerging 'Silicon Desert'. Arizona is more and more becoming a magnet for technology companies, which are drawn to the region by a lower cost of doing business and a more affordable quality of life for employees. Together with Benchmark, CoreKinect can now provide fully customised hardware solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems. Leveraging its engineering and manufacturing expertise, Benchmark will work with CoreKinect to produce IoT solutions that solve complex challenges in a wide range of industries such as aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, survelliance, and smart city. "As the demand for connected hardware continues to increase, we've made key investments in our capabilities and talent to provide innovative solutions for customers quickly and at lower costs," says Jan Janick, Benchmark's Vice President of Global Engineering and Chief Technology Officer, in a press release. "We're proud to partner with CoreKinect to bring next-generation IoT technology to market from our advanced manufacturing facility in Phoenix." "Our clients see us as a strategic growth partner and integral to their IoT strategy," adds Assar Badri, CoreKinect’s Chief Executive Officer. "When it comes to the 'Internet of Things', we believe that 'Things' should be simple. Our customers come to us so they can focus on what's important to them – while we take care of the rest. We are excited to work with Benchmark in support of our customers."