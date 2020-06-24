© AVL

AVL opens competence centre for sensor tests in Bavaria

One of the core tasks of the competence centre is to compare the results obtained in the laboratory with real data recorded in road traffic.

The high-tech company AVL has been pushing the development and optimisation of driver assistance systems for many years with the aim to improve road safety. The sensor system is a key element to success. With the newly founded “ADAS/AD sensor test competence centre” in Roding, Bavaria, the company will offer standardised test field for highly developed sensors. Currently, this competence centre is a pilot project and an important step towards a sustainable and inclusive mobility of the future. This innovative project is also part of the “Hightech Agenda Bayern” technology offensive as well as the Automotive Cluster in Bavaria. Particular attention is paid to camera, radar or lidar sensors in vehicles that supplement or replace human “vision” and thus support or enable the driver to take over driving functions. The requirements in this regard are diverse and range from different weather conditions to rural roads with curves, inclines and gradients to overtaking processes for agricultural vehicles. One of the core tasks of the competence centre is to compare the results obtained in the laboratory with real data recorded in road traffic. For this reason, an autonomous intercity bus operation is carried out by the competence center together with the city of Roding as a reference test field application. The region of Roding with the already existing qualified staff and the close connection to the Technologiecampus Cham of the TH Deggendorf offers ideal conditions for this. AVL’s offer in their Roding location is supplemented by the development of software solutions from the areas of artificial intelligence.