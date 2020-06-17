© Park Systems

Park Systems opens new subsidiary in the UK

Park Systems, a manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems is opening a new European subsidiary in Nottingham, United Kingdom.

Park Systems UK will serve the British and Irish research communities and industrial sector, and includes a Park Nanoscience laboratory equipped with Park NX20 Large Sample AFM. It will be supported by a full range of research and industrial AFM tools located in the recently opened Park Nanoscience Center in Mannheim, Germany, a press release reads. “Our rapid expansion in Europe reflects the dynamic and continuously growing research and industrial markets in Europe. Park Atomic Force Microscopes, known world-wide for their outstanding measurement precision, high resolution as well as the ease of use and reliability perfectly matches the requirements of the high-end users,” says Ludger Weisser, General Manager, Park Systems Europe. “Since Park Systems Europe opened in 2017, we have built an exceptional team of application scientists and experts, who closely work together with researchers and engineers throughout Europe, strengthening the reputation of Park AFMs as a premier choice in nanoscience and metrology business,” Weisser continues. The new office is part of Park Systems Europe, one of the fastest growing regions of Park Systems Global.