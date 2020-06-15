© Britishvolt Electronics Production | June 15, 2020
Wales preferred as Britishvolt eyes location for Gigafactory
Battery manufacturer Britishvolt has narrowed down its selection down to two promising sites for the UK's first 30 plus GWh gigafactory, from an initial 42 locations, with Bro Tathan in South Wales leading the way.
The battery industry is forecast to be worth GBP 5 billion domestically by 2025, and the demand for lithium ion cells across a number of industries, including vehicle electrification, is already increasing dramatically, and risks becoming constrained as the UK Government strives to meet its Road to Zero targets by 2050. Not only is Britishvolt aiming at filling this gap in the market, but is also moving to leverage the UK's lithium ion battery research development and academic community to ensure the country retains a commercial and technical lead. The initial wave of GBP 1.2 billion of investment into the site will eventually lead to around 3’500 jobs. The firm is also announcing in a press release that it plans to build a solar park alongside the factory, to support sustainable production of batteries and meet low carbon objectives. "We aim to deliver a scalable, onshore production and diverse portfolio of world-class lithium ion batteries, to support the unprecedented transition to electrification – primarily servicing the automotive and energy storage markets. After six months of careful analysis, Bro Tathan is the preferred choice due to number of different factors. The Welsh Government has welcomed us with open arms and impeccable due diligence, and the region meets crucial criteria including import/export accessibility, availability of labour and skilled staff, along with convenient geographical proximity to customers and local industrial companies,” says Lars Carlstrom, CEO at Britishvolt in the press release. According to Lars, the sheer scale of this project means that Britishvolt's gigafactory will have one of the top three largest single footprints in Europe. “The plant will be one km long and 30 metres tall, needing 80 plus hectares of land, and the energy intensive nature of producing lithium ion cells means nearby renewable sources are of huge importance. Our ambition is to become one of the greenest battery producers worldwide, which will be facilitated through the creation of our very own solar park, ensuring a near carbon neutral electricity input,” he says. By the third quarter of 2023, the company plan for the first stage of our plant to be fully functional, and envision that between 40% and 60% of the initial GBP 1.2 billion of investment will be injected directly into the chosen community.
Dyconex moves to reduce lead times has paid offerings The PCB manufacturer is recording its first results from its scheme to reduce the lead time in manufacturing – and over the past eight months, production flow has been improved.
Hisense's Velenje factory starts production in January 2021 The management of Hisense Group has confirmed the decision to establish a new TV set factory in Velenje.
Patrick Macdonald is ESCATEC’s new CEO Swiss-owned ESCATEC Group has announced the appointment of industry specialist, Patrick Macdonald, as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Sponsored content by congatec AGEmbedded edge computing - Requirements have increased Today, embedded computers are often deployed as edge computers. This is not just a buzzword but the answer to increased demands for IIoT-connected devices, machines and systems. Intel and congatec are addressing these new challenges with an extended ecosystem that is strongly geared towards concrete solutions and goes far beyond core processor functions.
Xpeng Motors opens new EV manufacturing plant Xpeng Motors, an electric vehicle and technology company, has opened the doors to its self-built wholly-owned factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province.
TCL Electronics to increase its stake in SEMP TCL to 80% Chinese manufacturer, TCL Electronics, says that will spend a maximum price of BRL 325 million (USD 64.32 million) to double its stake in the Brazil-based joint venture SEMP TCL to 80% via its subsidiary TCL NL.
Latvian company receives EU funding LightSpace Technologies has been selected for a EUR 2.25 million grant from the new European Innovation Council coronavirus program.
CHIPS for America Act to increase manufacturing in the U.S. Facing a 50% decline in the U.S. share of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity over the past 20 years, the U.S. congress has introduced the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act (CHIPS for America Act), highlighted by a federal investment tax credit (ITC).
Mitsubishi Electric ends production of TFT-LCD modules Mitsubishi Electric says it will end the production of TFT-LCD modules manufactured by its wholly owned subsidiary Melco Display Technology Inc. (MDTI), aiming at June, 2022.
Enics to set up manufacturing site in Malaysia EMS provider Enics is expanding its presence in Asia with a new high-volume manufacturing site scheduled to be opened in Malaysia in early 2021.
Ascend makes first acquisition in China Ascend Performance Materials, an integrated producer of polyamide 66 resin, has signed an agreement to purchase the assets of NCM (Changshu) Co., Ltd., and Tehe Engineering Plastic (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., located in Changshu Yushan High-tech Industrial Park.
An ‘Active’ move for Ability Tec Back in April this year, Manchester based EMS provider, Ability Tec (or rather Active EMS), announced the move from its site in Bolton, UK, to new premises at Chamberhall Business Park in Bury, UK.
Total foundry revenue increases by 20% YoY in 2Q20 According to the latest investigations by TrendForce, the combined revenues of the top 10 foundries increased by more than 20% YoY in 2Q20.
Ryder EMS plant implements 5S and invests to expand capabilities EMS provider, Ryder Industries, has recently added substantial capabilities to its inland plant, in Jiangxi province, China.
Worldwide semiconductor market growth is expected to accelerate in 2021 The worldwide semiconductor market is expected to increase 3.3% in 2020, accelerating to 6.2 % in 2021, says the European Semiconductor Industry Association.
HS Elektronik Systeme switches supplier for automated reel storage HS Elektronik Systeme GmbH, a Collins Aerospace company and an electronics technology specialist within the aerospace industry, has invested in Totech’s solutions for dry storage.
SUSS MicroTec finds a partner for Nanoimprint Lithography SUSS MicroTec and micro resist technology GmbH are forming a joint venture to further advance the deployment of Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL) in the production of future emerging applications.
Nordson SELECT aids in COVID-19 ventilator board manufacturing East/West Manufacturing Enterprises installs Nordson SELECT Cerno 103IL selective soldering system for ventilator board production.
Panel manufacturer revenues may stabilise in 2Q20 As panel demand begins to rebound in 2Q20, panel quotes are expected to stabilise as a result. Therefore, panel makers are projected to see improved revenues in spite of the limited magnitude of cost reduction for upstream panel components in 2Q20.
Yamaha appoints Routeco as UK distributor Yamahn has appointed Routeco to distribute the company’s full portfolio of industrial robots and associated controllers and accessories in the UK.
SMT Northwest partners with MIRTEC Supplier of 3D inspection systems, MIRTEC, announces that EMS provider SMT Northwest has selected the company as their 3D AOI partner with the purchase of an MV-3 OMNI Desktop 3D AOI Machine.
MFS Technology starts operations at its 4th manufacturing plant Located in Yiyang city’s Economic Development Zone of Hunan, China, the new factory specialises in high-precision flexible printed circuit (FPC) boards and electronic components assembly.
COVID-19 decimates automotive power semiconductor revenue in 2020 The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on sales of automotive power semiconductors, with falling demand for motor vehicles causing global market revenue to decline by 16 percent in 2020.
From a PCB sourcing company to a manufacturer CML has made a strategic decision to acquire Jiangyou Starteam Electronics Technology Co., Ltd (Starteam), a manufacturer of PCB’s in China, Sichuan province.Load more news