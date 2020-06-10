© suss microtec General | June 10, 2020
SUSS MicroTec finds a partner for Nanoimprint Lithography
SUSS MicroTec and micro resist technology GmbH are forming a joint venture to further advance the deployment of Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL) in the production of future emerging applications.
The cooperation will be based under the roof of the SUSS Imprint Excellence Center. NIL is a key enabler of the additive manufacturing revolution through high-fidelity pattern transfer. This UV-curing stamping process is increasingly used in the production of future emerging application in photonics, such as diffractive optical elements in augmented reality glasses or for face recognition as well as for the transfer of micro- and nanoscale structures, for example in optical sensors, laser nano-PSS (Patterned Sapphire Substrates) or for anti-counterfeiting. The requirements for nanoimprint lithography and its applications are continuously changing. Therefore, the foundational objective of the cooperation is to understand newly emerging requirements and to solve them by implementing solutions at both process and materials level, thus addressing the high challenges set by the players in this industry. High quality imprint is based on three pillars: equipment, process and materials. The first two pillars, equipment and high-volume process manufacturing expertise, are addressed within the SUSS Imprint Excellence Center, a combined venture of SUSS MicroTec Lithography GmbH and SUSS MicroOptics SA. This constellation is further complemented and strengthened by joining the third pillar: the chemical expertise of the nanoimprint material supplier micro resist technology GmbH.
