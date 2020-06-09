© pichetw dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 09, 2020
MFS Technology starts operations at its 4th manufacturing plant
Located in Yiyang city’s Economic Development Zone of Hunan, China, the new factory specialises in high-precision flexible printed circuit (FPC) boards and electronic components assembly.
The first part of the two-phase development has been fully completed and will start volume production in June 2020. Sitting on 11 hectares of land, the new setup adds 300’000 square metres of capacity to MFS Technology. Equipped with technology ranging from roll-to-roll FPC (double-sided) process, class-1000 clean room and highly automated equipment, the new facility combines a high degree of machine integration with over three decades of experience accumulated from three existing factories – one in Malaysia and two in China. A diversified pool of experienced technical and management expertise from Singapore, Malaysia and China has aided the factory’s quick and steady volume ramp-up.
Yamaha appoints Routeco as UK distributor Yamahn has appointed Routeco to distribute the company’s full portfolio of industrial robots and associated controllers and accessories in the UK.
SMT Northwest partners with MIRTEC Supplier of 3D inspection systems, MIRTEC, announces that EMS provider SMT Northwest has selected the company as their 3D AOI partner with the purchase of an MV-3 OMNI Desktop 3D AOI Machine.
COVID-19 decimates automotive power semiconductor revenue in 2020 The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on sales of automotive power semiconductors, with falling demand for motor vehicles causing global market revenue to decline by 16 percent in 2020.
From a PCB sourcing company to a manufacturer CML has made a strategic decision to acquire Jiangyou Starteam Electronics Technology Co., Ltd (Starteam), a manufacturer of PCB’s in China, Sichuan province.
Benchmark officially, and virtually, opens its new Phoenix facility EMS-provider Benchmark has officially opened its new advanced electronics manufacturing facility in Phoenix.
Safran expands engineering, assembly and testing centre in France Earlier this year Safran laid the cornerstone for and extension of Safran Data Systems’ engineering and production centre in La Teste de Buch, France.
Optronic investing in latest technology from Mycronic With the investment in a more modern surface mounting machine, Optronic has opted for more efficient manufacturing and higher quality. Two major gains with deciding power in the investment process.
Schletter relocates to larger site in China Schletter Group remains on a growth course: with the relocation of its Shanghai site to a new plant, the company is significantly expanding its production capacities in China.
New electric vehicle battery cell facility in Lordstown Construction has started with ground prep activities for the future site of the Ultium battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown.
Morrow Batteries to build the first giga battery cell factory in Norway Morrow Batteries says it will build battery cell production in Norway in order to meet increasing market demand and lead the drive for more sustainable batteries.
Groupe PSA and Punch Powertrain team up on electrification Groupe PSA and Punch Powertrain have signed an agreement to establish a second Joint Venture and expand their strategic partnership in the field of electrification, to contribute to fight against climate change.
Aspocomp starts phase two of its plant investment in Oulu Finnish PCB manufacturer company Aspocomp, has been granted a total of EUR 1.35 million in development support by the ELY Center for the implementation of the second phase of its Oulu plant investment.
Global semiconductor sales down 1.2 percent in April 2020 Global semiconductor sales in April 2020 were USD 34.434 billion, up 6.1% versus the same month in 2019, says the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA).
Cobham RAD sold to Radiation Test Solutions Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions says that it has sold its Cobham RAD radiation testing business in Colorado Springs, to Radiation Test Solutions, Inc. (RTS).
Construction starts at Kyungshin new factory in Serbia The South Korean automotive company has initiated the construction of its new facility in the municipality of Smederevska Palanka in Serbia – once completed 700 new jobs will be created.
Manz is expanding within its contract manufacturing segment The German engineering company says it is registering lively interest in contract manufacturing from a wide range of industries. Manz is thus further expanding its business in the contract manufacturing segment at its locations in Slovakia and China.
Celestica to manufacture ventilators for the Canadian market EMS provider Celestica has won a program to build 7,500 ventilators for StarFish Medical Inc., a Canadian medical device company, at Celestica’s operation in Newmarket, Ontario.
Ouman Estonia starts an expansion project Despite the current uncertain economical environment, Ouman says it believes in a brighter future and that the company is proud of the performance in its factories.
Reshaping production post COVID-19 As manufacturers re-open after COVID-19 related lockdowns, economic and supply chain disruptions may be felt beyond 2020. How companies shift in the short-term and plan for the long-term will be factors in defining “new normal” for the component industry.
Swedish EG Electronics acquires WEAB EG Electronics AB, a KAMIC Group company, has acquired all the shares in WEAB, Wermlands Elektronik AB.
ZF completes its acquisition of WABCO ZF Friedrichshafen AG has successfully completed the acquisition of commercial vehicle technology supplier WABCO, having gained approval from all required regulatory authorities.Load more news