MFS Technology starts operations at its 4th manufacturing plant

Located in Yiyang city’s Economic Development Zone of Hunan, China, the new factory specialises in high-precision flexible printed circuit (FPC) boards and electronic components assembly.

The first part of the two-phase development has been fully completed and will start volume production in June 2020. Sitting on 11 hectares of land, the new setup adds 300’000 square metres of capacity to MFS Technology. Equipped with technology ranging from roll-to-roll FPC (double-sided) process, class-1000 clean room and highly automated equipment, the new facility combines a high degree of machine integration with over three decades of experience accumulated from three existing factories – one in Malaysia and two in China. A diversified pool of experienced technical and management expertise from Singapore, Malaysia and China has aided the factory’s quick and steady volume ramp-up.