CML has made a strategic decision to acquire Jiangyou Starteam Electronics Technology Co., Ltd (Starteam), a manufacturer of PCB’s in China, Sichuan province.
Since 2018, Starteam has been under CML management and now the – former – sourcing company can announces that the transition was successfully completed in May 2020. During this period Starteam became a German PCB manufacturer in China. CML is currently located in 17 cities globally. Since 2001, the company has been driven by the demanding quality standards of the automotive industry supply chain. Over the past 2 years, CML has invested an abundance of resources into Starteam. CML deployed PCB experts to the factory, investments into machines and USD 2.5 million into a new IT infrastructure, connecting them globally within seconds, which has proven beneficial during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, this latest move will kickstart Starteam will accelerate with phase two of its expansion plans. The company believes this growth will bring more opportunities and new markets for CML and Starteam. “With our own factory we are very well positioned in terms of availability of material, flexibility and price competitiveness. Together, we are confident to offer something new to the market, cater to advanced requirements and brings sustainability to every company’s supply chain. In the past, due to technical limitations, CML had a lower percentage of IMS (Aluminum) projects. At Starteam, we have several special machineries (e.g. laser routing) for this kind of product and a team with many years of experience for local and international customers. We plan to grow further in this product segment,” says Daniel Jacob, Managing Director of CML EurAsia, in a press release. The company foresees the trend of moving PCBA manufacturing further to China, especially related to the new generation of e-cars. CML’s business in the Chinese domestic market business has grown annually and it accounted for more than 10% of the company global turnover in 2019. With this growth, the company says it sees more and more opportunities coming in from the North and West of China as well as global customers with local assembly sites. “Together with all our long – term reliable manufacturing partners, customers and teams we will keep growing in the coming years. Starteam is already an important pillar in our organization and will be a very important differentiator for us in future,” says Moritz Hoeft, Managing Director of CML Europe.
Yamaha appoints Routeco as UK distributor Yamahn has appointed Routeco to distribute the company’s full portfolio of industrial robots and associated controllers and accessories in the UK.
SMT Northwest partners with MIRTEC Supplier of 3D inspection systems, MIRTEC, announces that EMS provider SMT Northwest has selected the company as their 3D AOI partner with the purchase of an MV-3 OMNI Desktop 3D AOI Machine.
MFS Technology starts operations at its 4th manufacturing plant Located in Yiyang city’s Economic Development Zone of Hunan, China, the new factory specialises in high-precision flexible printed circuit (FPC) boards and electronic components assembly.
COVID-19 decimates automotive power semiconductor revenue in 2020 The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on sales of automotive power semiconductors, with falling demand for motor vehicles causing global market revenue to decline by 16 percent in 2020.
Benchmark officially, and virtually, opens its new Phoenix facility EMS-provider Benchmark has officially opened its new advanced electronics manufacturing facility in Phoenix.
Safran expands engineering, assembly and testing centre in France Earlier this year Safran laid the cornerstone for and extension of Safran Data Systems’ engineering and production centre in La Teste de Buch, France.
Optronic investing in latest technology from Mycronic With the investment in a more modern surface mounting machine, Optronic has opted for more efficient manufacturing and higher quality. Two major gains with deciding power in the investment process.
Schletter relocates to larger site in China Schletter Group remains on a growth course: with the relocation of its Shanghai site to a new plant, the company is significantly expanding its production capacities in China.
New electric vehicle battery cell facility in Lordstown Construction has started with ground prep activities for the future site of the Ultium battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown.
Morrow Batteries to build the first giga battery cell factory in Norway Morrow Batteries says it will build battery cell production in Norway in order to meet increasing market demand and lead the drive for more sustainable batteries.
Groupe PSA and Punch Powertrain team up on electrification Groupe PSA and Punch Powertrain have signed an agreement to establish a second Joint Venture and expand their strategic partnership in the field of electrification, to contribute to fight against climate change.
Aspocomp starts phase two of its plant investment in Oulu Finnish PCB manufacturer company Aspocomp, has been granted a total of EUR 1.35 million in development support by the ELY Center for the implementation of the second phase of its Oulu plant investment.
Global semiconductor sales down 1.2 percent in April 2020 Global semiconductor sales in April 2020 were USD 34.434 billion, up 6.1% versus the same month in 2019, says the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA).
Cobham RAD sold to Radiation Test Solutions Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions says that it has sold its Cobham RAD radiation testing business in Colorado Springs, to Radiation Test Solutions, Inc. (RTS).
Construction starts at Kyungshin new factory in Serbia The South Korean automotive company has initiated the construction of its new facility in the municipality of Smederevska Palanka in Serbia – once completed 700 new jobs will be created.
Manz is expanding within its contract manufacturing segment The German engineering company says it is registering lively interest in contract manufacturing from a wide range of industries. Manz is thus further expanding its business in the contract manufacturing segment at its locations in Slovakia and China.
Celestica to manufacture ventilators for the Canadian market EMS provider Celestica has won a program to build 7,500 ventilators for StarFish Medical Inc., a Canadian medical device company, at Celestica’s operation in Newmarket, Ontario.
Ouman Estonia starts an expansion project Despite the current uncertain economical environment, Ouman says it believes in a brighter future and that the company is proud of the performance in its factories.
Reshaping production post COVID-19 As manufacturers re-open after COVID-19 related lockdowns, economic and supply chain disruptions may be felt beyond 2020. How companies shift in the short-term and plan for the long-term will be factors in defining “new normal” for the component industry.
Swedish EG Electronics acquires WEAB EG Electronics AB, a KAMIC Group company, has acquired all the shares in WEAB, Wermlands Elektronik AB.
ZF completes its acquisition of WABCO ZF Friedrichshafen AG has successfully completed the acquisition of commercial vehicle technology supplier WABCO, having gained approval from all required regulatory authorities.Load more news