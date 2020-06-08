© Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark’s new Phoenix facility produces solutions for high-reliability RF, photonics, and high-speed electronic systems in a wide range of market sectors, including: aerospace and defense, computing, complex industrial, medical, and next-generation telecommunications. The company currently serves several high-profile customers within each of these key industries today at the new site. “We’re thrilled to announce the grand opening of our latest Phoenix facility,” said CEO Jeff Benck during a virtual grand opening of the facility. “Arizona has proven to be an excellent location for Benchmark to grow and thrive. The support we’ve received from the community, government officals, and our state’s great universities have all contributed to our ability to partner with some of the world’s largest OEMs to bring their innovations to life.” “As Arizona begins to safely re-energize our economy, Benchmark’s expansion into its new Phoenix facility is positive news,” adds Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. “We are grateful that companies like Benchmark, which relocated its headquarters from Texas to Arizona, continue to bring hundreds of good-paying jobs to our state.” The new facility will offer capabilities, services, and technology building blocks such as; RF and high-speed electronics engineering sandbox; Very High Density Interconnect (VDHI) circuit fabrication; Microelectronics assembly; Surface-mount technology (SMT) assembly; System integration; Functional test as well as rapid prototyping and volume production. “Our new advanced manufacturing facility offers a completely different approach to innovation and problem solving in high-performance electronics by allowing us to partner with our customers through the entire product development cycle and innovate rapidly with high-reliability products,” said Jan Janick, CTO, Benchmark. “We’re not only tackling challenges with the communication technology of tomorrow such as 5G, space satellites, munition guidance, and advanced radar systems for the defense sector, but we are also attacking miniaturization solutions for the progressive needs of our industrial and medical customers.”