© Schletter Group Electronics Production | June 08, 2020
Schletter relocates to larger site in China
Schletter Group remains on a growth course: with the relocation of its Shanghai site to a new plant, the company is significantly expanding its production capacities in China.
“At our new location, which is perfectly tailored to our requirements, we now have the capacities we need for our growing business,” said Florian Roos, CEO of the Schletter Group. In the new plant, which spans approximately 18,000 square meters, about 400 Schletter employees will from now on manufacture solar-mounting systems for the global market. “And the new plant also offers us room for a potential future expansion.” The Schletter Group has maintained its own production site in Shanghai since 2010. “Due to the high capacity utilisation, we have reached natural limits at the old site in the last few years,” Roos added. In addition to providing a considerably larger production area, the new site also features improvements in automation technology and production logistics. “The new site will enable us to process orders faster and more efficiently.” Since the relocation in March, production at the new site has already been running at full speed. In the first quarter of 2020, the Schletter Group has manufactured and delivered mounting systems with a volume of 300 MW in China, the bulk of which was already produced at the new site. Roos expressed his gratitude to the employees who organised the move: “To accomplish the relocation of a complete production facility exactly on schedule is already a great achievement under normal conditions,” Schletter CEO emphasised. “The fact that our colleagues managed to do this in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic deserves the greatest recognition.”
Ad
Benchmark officially, and virtually, opens its new Phoenix facility EMS-provider Benchmark has officially opened its new advanced electronics manufacturing facility in Phoenix.
Safran expands engineering, assembly and testing centre in France Earlier this year Safran laid the cornerstone for and extension of Safran Data Systems’ engineering and production centre in La Teste de Buch, France.
Optronic investing in latest technology from Mycronic With the investment in a more modern surface mounting machine, Optronic has opted for more efficient manufacturing and higher quality. Two major gains with deciding power in the investment process.
Schletter relocates to larger site in China Schletter Group remains on a growth course: with the relocation of its Shanghai site to a new plant, the company is significantly expanding its production capacities in China.
New electric vehicle battery cell facility in Lordstown Construction has started with ground prep activities for the future site of the Ultium battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown.
Morrow Batteries to build the first giga battery cell factory in Norway Morrow Batteries says it will build battery cell production in Norway in order to meet increasing market demand and lead the drive for more sustainable batteries.
Groupe PSA and Punch Powertrain team up on electrification Groupe PSA and Punch Powertrain have signed an agreement to establish a second Joint Venture and expand their strategic partnership in the field of electrification, to contribute to fight against climate change.
Aspocomp starts phase two of its plant investment in Oulu Finnish PCB manufacturer company Aspocomp, has been granted a total of EUR 1.35 million in development support by the ELY Center for the implementation of the second phase of its Oulu plant investment.
Global semiconductor sales down 1.2 percent in April 2020 Global semiconductor sales in April 2020 were USD 34.434 billion, up 6.1% versus the same month in 2019, says the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA).
Cobham RAD sold to Radiation Test Solutions Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions says that it has sold its Cobham RAD radiation testing business in Colorado Springs, to Radiation Test Solutions, Inc. (RTS).
Construction starts at Kyungshin new factory in Serbia The South Korean automotive company has initiated the construction of its new facility in the municipality of Smederevska Palanka in Serbia – once completed 700 new jobs will be created.
Manz is expanding within its contract manufacturing segment The German engineering company says it is registering lively interest in contract manufacturing from a wide range of industries. Manz is thus further expanding its business in the contract manufacturing segment at its locations in Slovakia and China.
Celestica to manufacture ventilators for the Canadian market EMS provider Celestica has won a program to build 7,500 ventilators for StarFish Medical Inc., a Canadian medical device company, at Celestica’s operation in Newmarket, Ontario.
Ouman Estonia starts an expansion project Despite the current uncertain economical environment, Ouman says it believes in a brighter future and that the company is proud of the performance in its factories.
Reshaping production post COVID-19 As manufacturers re-open after COVID-19 related lockdowns, economic and supply chain disruptions may be felt beyond 2020. How companies shift in the short-term and plan for the long-term will be factors in defining “new normal” for the component industry.
Swedish EG Electronics acquires WEAB EG Electronics AB, a KAMIC Group company, has acquired all the shares in WEAB, Wermlands Elektronik AB.
ZF completes its acquisition of WABCO ZF Friedrichshafen AG has successfully completed the acquisition of commercial vehicle technology supplier WABCO, having gained approval from all required regulatory authorities.
Romanian EMS provider expands as it relocates Romanian EMS-Electra has successfully finalised the process of relocating to a new building, in the industrial area of Iasi, Romania.
Circuit Check partners with major healthcare company to build ventilators In early March, when a long-standing customer to the company, a major healthcare company approached Circuit Check to partner together to build over a dozen tests systems to assist in the COVID-19 efforts, Circuit Check responded quickly to the challenge.
TI maintains firm grip as world's top analog IC supplier TI's 2019 analog marketshare grew to 19% and ST climbed to fourth place as the top-10 suppliers collectively accounted for 62% of total analog sales.
Big Ass Fans adds third Hentec/RPS machine Complementing the purchase of two Hentec Industries/RPS Automation Vector 300 selective soldering machines in 2018, Big Ass Fans (BAF), a high-volume, low- speed (HVLS) airflow manufacturer, has just added a third machine to its factory in Newman Lake, Washington.
CE3 Electronics Inc. taps MIRTEC for 3D AOI technology Canada-based CE3 Electronics has purchased a MIRTEC MV-6 OMNI 3D AOI machine.
Gémosz is still looking to grow – but the pandemic brought new perspectives Winston Churchill famously said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste”. While this was said in a vastly different context than the current crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still truth to the fact that a crisis not only allows for change – but sometimes forces it.Load more news