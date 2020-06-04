© Morrow Batteries Electronics Production | June 04, 2020
Morrow Batteries to build the first giga battery cell factory in Norway
Morrow Batteries says it will build battery cell production in Norway in order to meet increasing market demand and lead the drive for more sustainable batteries.
The company will in the coming years build and rapidly scale up battery cell production in Norway in order to meet increasing market demand and lead the drive for more sustainable batteries. Morrow say that it initially will manufacture cells based on the currently best available technology. However, the company inherits a technology platform which will – within the next decade – enable the factory to produce batteries that would be more sustainable, more cost effective and have better performance than the current generation of battery technology, the company details in a press release. The future giga battery cell factory will be located in the Agder region in the south of Norway which has a significant surplus of competitively priced renewable energy. It is also very close to a number of suppliers of critical raw materials and key European markets. The plant will have a total capacity of 32 GWh and will consist of four 8 GWh modules, according to an article in Forbes. The first section is planned to be ready in 2024. The Agder region also has a long tradition and a strong base of globally competitive electro-chemical process industry. This will help secure the factory with a highly skilled and experienced workforce. Strong and committed industrial owners The two lead investors of Morrow are Agder Energi and NOAH, owning 39% and 40% respectively. Agder Energi is one of the largest producers of renewable energy in Norway. It is partly owned by Statkraft, Norway’s state-owned renewable power producer, and a number of municipalities in Agder county. NOAH is an industrial company owned by the investor Bjørn Rune Gjelsten, who has a long history of building industry in Norway. Terje Andersen, who is currently partner and EMEIA digital innovation leader at EY, has been appointed as CEO of Morrow.
