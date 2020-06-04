© Aspocomp

Aspocomp starts phase two of its plant investment in Oulu

Finnish PCB manufacturer company Aspocomp, has been granted a total of EUR 1.35 million in development support by the ELY Center for the implementation of the second phase of its Oulu plant investment.

The second phase builds on the investments made in the first phase, which was launched back in 2017. The second phase of the investment program aims in particular to increase the capacity of the Oulu plant, improve automation and increase production efficiency. The total investment is approximately EUR 5 million and aims to strengthens the company's position as a partner to technology and semiconductor companies. The second phase, which is now starting, is part of the EUR 10 million investment program. The first phase was completed in early 2020. The first phase project amounted to approximately EUR 5 million and was focused particularly on improving the technological capabilities of printed circuit boards. The goals of the project were achieved which resulted in a strengthened customer base and the planned technological improvements were implemented. The second phase of the investment program focuses on increasing capacity. All the equipment in the investment will be installed in an existing plant building and no additional plant space will be built. The investment also includes equipment to improve production automation or lead times. The investments will be carried out in the period between 2020 and 2022, mainly in 2021. The investment is also expected to increase the number of employees at the Oulu plant. During the project, the number of new jobs is expected to increase by about ten. “We want to stay at the forefront of development as PCB manufacturing evolves. Our business requires continuous investment in production capacity and process development so that we can meet the growing technological needs of our customers. In the long term, these investments are expected to significantly improve our competitiveness and strengthen the cornerstones of our strategy - speed and advanced technology - and our position as a partner to the world's leading technology and semiconductor companies,” says Aspocomp’s CEO Mikko Montonen, in a press release.