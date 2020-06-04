© ESIA

Global semiconductor sales down 1.2 percent in April 2020

Global semiconductor sales in April 2020 were USD 34.434 billion, up 6.1% versus the same month in 2019, says the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA).

Looking at monthly data, sales in April went down 1.2% versus the previous month, as the economic slow-down caused by the COVID-19 pandemic affects the semiconductor market. Sales in the European market in April 2020 amounted to USD 3.132 billion. This represents a decline by 7.1% versus the same month one year ago. Compared to March 2020, the European semiconductor market declined by 7.6%. All growth figures represent a three-month rolling average. In April, the exchange rate increased their effect when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 2.861 billion Euros in April 2020, down 7.0% from the previous month and a decrease of 4.3% from the same month in 2019.