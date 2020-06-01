© EMS Electra Electronics Production | June 01, 2020
Romanian EMS provider expands as it relocates
Romanian EMS-Electra has successfully finalised the process of relocating to a new building, in the industrial area of Iasi, Romania.
During these difficult and complicated times, the Romanian EMS provider managed to complete the relocation of their production facility to the new Electronic Industry Centre of ELECTRA Group. The new space provides the company with over 2’500 square metres of space, more or less three times larger than the company’s previous location. The company states that the moving process took place at the beginning of this year, during which deliveries were partially impacted. However, due to their new and improved working conditions, as well as the production adjustment measures taken by the manufacturer, they managed to quickly recover from all delays just the following month post-relocation. The new EMS- Electra production facility complies with all the requirements of the electronic industry (ESD-compliant working environment, air filtering and conditioning), benefitting from large spaces that allow for the expansion and optimisation of the production flow. The layout of the workspace and the positioning of the equipment has also been made based on the principles of Lean manufacturing. ELECRA and PCB-Electra, the two other companies within the Electra Group, have also relocated their activity to the other buildings of the new Electronic Industry Centre. The three companies work closely together to provide fully customised product integration to their clients: component supply and assembly, development of customized functional test devices and shelf-ready packaging, PCB production, plastic injection, glass processing and mechanical metal processing. “Our approach is aimed towards the increase of our production capacity, so that we can become a long-term partner, capable of growing together with our partners and collaborators”, says Mr. Sorin Popa, the Executive Manager of EMS-ELECTRA, in a press release. During the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal of the company has been to take all necessary measures in order to maintain their regular activity uninterrupted and to limit, as much as possible, the impact on their employees and on the projects of their customers.
Circuit Check partners with major healthcare company to build ventilators In early March, when a long-standing customer to the company, a major healthcare company approached Circuit Check to partner together to build over a dozen tests systems to assist in the COVID-19 efforts, Circuit Check responded quickly to the challenge.
TI maintains firm grip as world's top analog IC supplier TI's 2019 analog marketshare grew to 19% and ST climbed to fourth place as the top-10 suppliers collectively accounted for 62% of total analog sales.
Big Ass Fans adds third Hentec/RPS machine Complementing the purchase of two Hentec Industries/RPS Automation Vector 300 selective soldering machines in 2018, Big Ass Fans (BAF), a high-volume, low- speed (HVLS) airflow manufacturer, has just added a third machine to its factory in Newman Lake, Washington.
CE3 Electronics Inc. taps MIRTEC for 3D AOI technology Canada-based CE3 Electronics has purchased a MIRTEC MV-6 OMNI 3D AOI machine.
Gémosz is still looking to grow – but the pandemic brought new perspectives Winston Churchill famously said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste”. While this was said in a vastly different context than the current crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still truth to the fact that a crisis not only allows for change – but sometimes forces it.
North American PCB industry sales up 4.3% in April The IPC says that total North American PCB shipments in April 2020 were up 4.3% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, April shipments fell 18.2%.
Volkswagen intensifies e-mobility activities in China Volkswagen has initiated the next chapter for its business in China. The automotive giant plans to increase its share in JAC Volkswagen, its joint venture for e-mobility.
GPV Selects Aegis as global smart factory partner Driven originally by accelerating customer expectations for traceability, GPV has selected Aegis’ FactoryLogix Smart digital manufacturing solution, targeting multiple values and benefits.
REDCOM EMS expands certification for medical device manufacturing New York-based REDCOM EMS has secured ISO 13485:2016 certification, complementing the company’s existing ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certifications.
Ozark Integrated Circuits nabs U.S. Air Force grant Arkansas-based Ozark Integrated Circuits Inc., located in the Arkansas Research and Technology Park at the University of Arkansas, has received a USD 750,000 award from the U.S. Air Force.
Norwegian EMS adds employees to Polish unit The last couple of months Norautron has welcomed three new colleagues at its office in Sdunska Wola, Poland.
Daimler’s battery production in Kamenz gradually increases production Local battery production is described as an important success factor for Mercedes-Benz AG’s electric offensive and a key element to flexibly and efficiently meet the global demand for electrified vehicles.
Tepcomp invests in new additional production line Finnish EMS provider, Tepcomp Group, has made a significant investment at its production plant in Turku. The new surface mount technology production line will significantly improve the productivity and energy efficiency of the plant.
Valoe is on schedule with both production and expected deliveries Valoe says it will start manufacturing IBC test modules in Juva, Finland in June and cell deliveries from Lithuania to customers is scheduled to start according to plan.
AMTE Power and Britishvolt sign MoU for GigaFactory AMTE Power and Britishvolt plans to investigate collaborating to build the UK’s first full cycle battery cell GigaPlant, servicing the automotive and energy storage markets.
ALLPCB’s new SMT factory has launched production On May 10 2020, ALLPCB’s new – self-operated – SMT factory in Guangde, Anhui Province, China was officially put into production.
Schweizer starts production at its new location in China Following a construction period of one and a half years, production has now started at the company’s new high-tech printed circuit board plant in Jiangsu, China.
Jenoptik supplies generators to a US customer Through its Vincorion investment, Jenoptik received a long-term order for generators that an unnamed US customer is integrating into military vehicles.
Rolls-Royce takes heavy hit from COVID-19 – reduces workforce by 9000 The impact of COVID-19 on Rolls-Royce and the whole of the aviation industry is unprecedented. RR has already taken action to strengthen the financial resilience of its business and to reduce cash expenditure in 2020. However, this will not be enough.
Data Link Solutions to provide MIDS cabinet terminals to US Navy The U.S. Navy has awarded a USD 3.2 million production contract to Data Link Solutions (DLS), a joint venture between BAE Systems and Collins Aerospace, for new Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) cabinet terminals.
Incap restarts production in India In a move to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of India instructed all state governments to introduce a lockdown in March. As a consequence, Incap had to close its factory in Karnataka, India on 23 March.
NAND Flash Revenue Undergoes 8.3% QoQ Growth in 1Q20 NAND Flash bit shipment in 1Q20 was relatively on par with 4Q19, says the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce. The overall ASP of NAND Flash products also climbed during the period. As a result, the global NAND Flash revenue for the quarter went up by 8.3% QoQ to USD 13.6 billion.Load more news
