AMTE Power and Britishvolt sign MoU for GigaFactory
AMTE Power and Britishvolt plans to investigate collaborating to build the UK’s first full cycle battery cell GigaPlant, servicing the automotive and energy storage markets.
Both parties have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) focussed on each other’s complementary ambitions to create and expand an onshore manufacturing supply chain. A successful outcome of the collaboration would enable scalable production of a diverse product portfolio of lithium ion batteries to support the country’s Road to Zero targets and unprecedented transition to electrification, a press release reads. “We are delighted to be working with Britishvolt exploring the creation of a large scale manufacturing facility in the UK, and thank APC for introducing us. The recent global crisis has further highlighted the importance of having a robust onshore supply chain, and the creation of a GigaPlant would place the UK in a strong position to service automotive and energy storage markets,” says Kevin Brundish, CEO at AMTE Power. “The scalable production of lithium ion cells is key to electrifying vehicles and would drive new manufacturing revenues and new employment, and can be built on AMTE’s focus on the supply of specialised cells, thereby continuing the country’s tradition of excellence in battery cell innovation.” The could be GigaFactory is a massive undertaking and could create up to 4’000 new jobs if it becomes a reality. “Aligning our objectives with AMTE Power, who are looking to add to their current manufacturing capabilities in the UK, our ambition is to build a 30+ gigawatt hour factory with the support of the British Government, creating up to 4,000 jobs in the process. Meeting Road to Zero targets and moving the UK into a low carbon economy will necessitate the unprecedented electrification of vehicles, and reliance on renewable energy will require extensive battery storage. It is costly and carbon-intensive to have lithium ion batteries imported from the Far East, and this GigaPlant would cement a solid onshore supply chain to ensure quality and eliminate future uncertainty of supply,” says Lars Carlstrom, CEO at Britishvolt.
ALLPCB’s new SMT factory has launched production On May 10 2020, ALLPCB’s new – self-operated – SMT factory in Guangde, Anhui Province, China was officially put into production.
Schweizer starts production at its new location in China Following a construction period of one and a half years, production has now started at the company’s new high-tech printed circuit board plant in Jiangsu, China.
Jenoptik supplies generators to a US customer Through its Vincorion investment, Jenoptik received a long-term order for generators that an unnamed US customer is integrating into military vehicles.
Rolls-Royce takes heavy hit from COVID-19 – reduces workforce by 9000 The impact of COVID-19 on Rolls-Royce and the whole of the aviation industry is unprecedented. RR has already taken action to strengthen the financial resilience of its business and to reduce cash expenditure in 2020. However, this will not be enough.
Data Link Solutions to provide MIDS cabinet terminals to US Navy The U.S. Navy has awarded a USD 3.2 million production contract to Data Link Solutions (DLS), a joint venture between BAE Systems and Collins Aerospace, for new Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) cabinet terminals.
Incap restarts production in India In a move to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of India instructed all state governments to introduce a lockdown in March. As a consequence, Incap had to close its factory in Karnataka, India on 23 March.
NAND Flash Revenue Undergoes 8.3% QoQ Growth in 1Q20 NAND Flash bit shipment in 1Q20 was relatively on par with 4Q19, says the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce. The overall ASP of NAND Flash products also climbed during the period. As a result, the global NAND Flash revenue for the quarter went up by 8.3% QoQ to USD 13.6 billion.
Gorenje reduces the number of layoffs At the end of April, due to a sharp drop in orders and revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hisense Europe Group launched a redundancy program in four companies in Slovenia.
NA semiconductor equipment industry posts April 2020 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.26 billion in billings worldwide in April 2020 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
AWS Electronics to wear the Incap name Following the acquisition of AWS Electronics Group by Incap Corporation in January 2020, the company's units in the UK and Slovakia will now be trading as Incap Electronics UK Ltd. and Incap Electronics Slovakia s.r.o.
PCB manufacturer SQP invests in new plasma treatment system As part of the continuous upgrade of the PCB manufacturing processes the Slovakian PCB manufacturer SQP International has invested in a new plasma treatment system.
Nordson delivers solid quarter considering COVID-19's impact on global end markets Nordson Corporation reported second quarter sales of USD 529 million, a 4% decrease compared to the prior year’s second quarter sales of USD 551 million.
Cicor expands its clean room set up in Bronschhofen Swiss EMS provider Cicor Group is currently expanding its site in Bronschhofen with a 60 square metre ISO Class 6 clean room.
Senate Dems to Trump: Release details of TSMC plant deal Democratic lawmakers are pressuring the Trump administration to respond to serious questions about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd’s (TSMC) plans to build a USD 12 billion plant in Arizona, which the company announced last week.
SOS LAB completes series A+, inks MOU with ON Semi LiDAR sensor maker SOS LAB has secured series A+ investment funding of USD 8 million as of April.
Expanded US rules sanctioning Huawei to have little impact on memory industry TrendForce believes that the latest updates to the sanctions will have a relatively low impact, in the short term, on Huawei’s shipment of smartphones, notebook computers, and servers – products for which Huawei is relatively well stocked on components.
PCB Connect expands with new office Due to the PCB suppliers’ successful growth in Denmark, the company has now decided to invest further in the Danish Market.
Panasonic, Tesla discuss beefing up Nevada battery plant Panasonic Corporation this week said strong demand for battery cells from its U.S. partner, Tesla, has led to negotiations on the expansion of their joint plant in Storey County, Nevada.
Flex taps new leadership for automotive business Flex has named Mike Thoeny, president, Automotive Business Group, effective June 1, 2020.
Current pandemic slows down business development in German component distribution German distribution of electronic components (according to FBDi e.V.) continues to decline in the first quarter of 2020. The order situation improves slightly, at a low level. The FBDi calls for future-oriented course-setting and investments in infrastructure.
Progress is being made for BMW's new plant in Hungary Preparations for the future BMW Group plant in Debrecen, Hungary, have reached important milestone. Following successful preparation of the land by the City, the official handover process has now started.