© TSMC General | May 21, 2020
Senate Dems to Trump: Release details of TSMC plant deal
Democratic lawmakers are pressuring the Trump administration to respond to serious questions about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd’s (TSMC) plans to build a USD 12 billion plant in Arizona, which the company announced last week.
On May 15, TSMC issued a press release stating its intention to build the plant, with “the mutual understanding and commitment to support from the U.S. federal government and the State of Arizona.” Exactly what that support might look like from the federal government, as well as potential security concerns, caught the attention of congressional lawmakers, Reuters is reporting. Following the announcement by TSMC, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross called the deal “a renaissance in American manufacturing.” The company said the plant, which has a production target of 2024, will have a capacity for 20,000 semiconductor wafers per month, directly create more than 1,600 high-tech professional jobs, plus thousands of indirect jobs throughout the semiconductor industry. “This U.S. facility not only enables us to better support our customers and partners, it also gives us more opportunities to attract global talents. This project is of critical, strategic importance to a vibrant and competitive U.S. semiconductor ecosystem that enables leading U.S. companies to fabricate their cutting-edge semiconductor products within the United States and benefit from the proximity of a world-class semiconductor foundry and ecosystem,” the press release read. At issue is the key role that TSMC, a key supplier to Chinese telecom giant and U.S. blacklisted Huawei, plays in the battle between the Trump administration and Beijing. Reuters is reporting that TSMC will be poised to fall under the jurisdiction of a new U.S. rule designed to curb chip supplies to Huawei. In response to TSMC’s announcement of the deal, on Tuesday, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), and Jack Reed (D-RI) sent a letter to Ross and Defense Secretary Mark Esper voicing their “strongly support” of efforts by the administration to increase U.S.-based chipmaking, cut called for greater transparency and implored the Trump administration to consider domestic chip manufacturers who are already producing chips in the U.S. In part, the letter read, “We have serious questions as to how this project takes into consideration national security requirements and how it aligns with a broader strategy for building a diverse U.S. semiconductor manufacturing supply chain. We ask that you cease any such negotiations or discussions until you have briefed the relevant authorization and appropriations committees with your plans, including any commitments you have made to funding, tax breaks, licensures, or other incentives. The letter also stated that a “one-off investment like the TSMC facility is inadequate to rebuilding U.S. manufacturing capacity in microelectronics, which is essential to our national and economic security,” and further added that “a comprehensive plan should include working with other industry leaders like Micron, GlobalFoundries, and Cree, among others…”
SOS LAB completes series A+, inks MOU with ON Semi LiDAR sensor maker SOS LAB has secured series A+ investment funding of USD 8 million as of April.
Expanded US rules sanctioning Huawei to have little impact on memory industry TrendForce believes that the latest updates to the sanctions will have a relatively low impact, in the short term, on Huawei’s shipment of smartphones, notebook computers, and servers – products for which Huawei is relatively well stocked on components.
PCB Connect expands with new office Due to the PCB suppliers’ successful growth in Denmark, the company has now decided to invest further in the Danish Market.
Panasonic, Tesla discuss beefing up Nevada battery plant Panasonic Corporation this week said strong demand for battery cells from its U.S. partner, Tesla, has led to negotiations on the expansion of their joint plant in Storey County, Nevada.
Flex taps new leadership for automotive business Flex has named Mike Thoeny, president, Automotive Business Group, effective June 1, 2020.
Current pandemic slows down business development in German component distribution German distribution of electronic components (according to FBDi e.V.) continues to decline in the first quarter of 2020. The order situation improves slightly, at a low level. The FBDi calls for future-oriented course-setting and investments in infrastructure.
Progress is being made for BMW’s new plant in Hungary Preparations for the future BMW Group plant in Debrecen, Hungary, have reached important milestone. Following successful preparation of the land by the City, the official handover process has now started.
GKN Aerospace and Eviation ink collaboration deal on all-electric aircraft The collaboration agreement covers the design and manufacture of wings, empennage and electrical wiring interconnection systems (EWIS) for Alice, a regional electric aircraft recently launched by Eviation.
Variosystems provides an update on its operations The EMS provider has provided an overview of the operational status of its manufacturing locations.
VisIC partners with ZF for next-gen EV Inverters ZF Friedrichshafen AG and VisIC Technologies Ltd., are partnering to create the next generation of high-performance and high-efficiency electric drivelines for vehicles.
Will TSMC bring other players to the US? TSMC’s expansion plan in the U.S. may be accompanied by other actors in 12-inch supply chain too, says TrendForce.
Cicor updates its outlook due to COVID-19 Swiss EMS provider, Cicor Technologies, is updating its outlook for the results of the first half-year 2020, as the effects of the global pandemic is becoming increasingly apparent.
IPC: health of EMS industry germane to success of U.S. economy IPC’s recently published report, The Economic Impacts of the U.S. Electronics Manufacturing Sector, confirms the robust role that electronics manufacturing plays in the U.S. economy, as well as the impacts of COVID-19 that manufacturers and suppliers are most concerned about.
Global silicon wafer area shipments edge up in 1Q20 Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments rose 2.7% to 2,920 million square inches in the first quarter of 2020, compared with fourth-quarter 2019 shipments of 2,844 million square inches, but dropped 4.3 percent year-over-year, the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) reported in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry.
Darekon invests in its production A sharp increase in demand has prompted Finnish EMS provider Darekon to take rapid action to grow its capacity.
U.S. Government extends Huawei ban into 2021 President Donald Trump has said the ban prohibiting U.S. companies from doing business with companies deemed a national security risk will continue through at least May 2021.
Ereztech expands US footprint – opens precursor R&D lab Ereztech, a provider of complete metal-organic solutions to the semiconductor industry, is opening its new research and development (R&D) lab in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.
AT&S: revenue exceeds the one-billion-euro mark again The Austrian PCB manufacturer made solid business developments during its financial year – this despite the US – China trade conflict, Brexit and COVID-19.
Note reopens plant in Windsor – Q2 showed strong development At the end of March, the EMS provider suspended production at its plant in Windsor, UK, following the British authorities' decision to limit all unnecessary travel and industrial operations. Now, things are moving forward.
As DRAM market enters period of price hikes, revenue drops The DRAM market has changed from falling prices and rising shipment to rising prices and falling shipment, says DRAMeXchange, a research division of TrendForce.
Reduced operations at Incap’s factories negatively impacted the quarter The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on Incap’s performance in the first quarter of 2020 while the AWS Electronics acquisition finalised in January 2020 supported the revenue growth.Load more news
