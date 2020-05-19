© Tesla General | May 19, 2020
Panasonic, Tesla discuss beefing up Nevada battery plant
Panasonic Corporation this week said strong demand for battery cells from its U.S. partner, Tesla, has led to negotiations on the expansion of their joint plant in Storey County, Nevada.
A Reuters story cited production issues and other delays that have led to a strained relationship for the companies in the past few years, and this week’s upbeat news about the potential for a Nevada expansion comes on the heels of Tesla’s third consecutive quarterly profit, which the company announced last month. After recently losing its status as Tesla’s exclusive battery supplier, Panasonic has been able to improve the U.S. joint battery business as demand for Tesla’s electric cars have improved significantly. Regarding the expansion in Nevada, Panasonic CFO Hirokazu Umeda said during an earnings briefing on Monday, “We are seeing strong demand from Tesla, beyond the Nevada plant’s current capacity of 35 gigawatt hours per year. We are in discussions right now,” the Reuters story reported. Umeda also said on the call that the plant turned a profit in the first quarter of 2020, for its second consecutive quarter. Panasonic’s USD 1.6 billion investment in the Nevada factory began with the plant’s construction in 2014 and has since been unable to produce stable returns until the end of 2019, the joint factory’s first profitable quarter.
Flex taps new leadership for automotive business Flex has named Mike Thoeny, president, Automotive Business Group, effective June 1, 2020.
Current pandemic slows down business development in German component distribution German distribution of electronic components (according to FBDi e.V.) continues to decline in the first quarter of 2020. The order situation improves slightly, at a low level. The FBDi calls for future-oriented course-setting and investments in infrastructure.
Progress is being made for BMW’s new plant in Hungary Preparations for the future BMW Group plant in Debrecen, Hungary, have reached important milestone. Following successful preparation of the land by the City, the official handover process has now started.
GKN Aerospace and Eviation ink collaboration deal on all-electric aircraft The collaboration agreement covers the design and manufacture of wings, empennage and electrical wiring interconnection systems (EWIS) for Alice, a regional electric aircraft recently launched by Eviation.
Variosystems provides an update on its operations The EMS provider has provided an overview of the operational status of its manufacturing locations.
VisIC partners with ZF for next-gen EV Inverters ZF Friedrichshafen AG and VisIC Technologies Ltd., are partnering to create the next generation of high-performance and high-efficiency electric drivelines for vehicles.
Will TSMC bring other players to the US? TSMC’s expansion plan in the U.S. may be accompanied by other actors in 12-inch supply chain too, says TrendForce.
Cicor updates its outlook due to COVID-19 Swiss EMS provider, Cicor Technologies, is updating its outlook for the results of the first half-year 2020, as the effects of the global pandemic is becoming increasingly apparent.
IPC: health of EMS industry germane to success of U.S. economy IPC’s recently published report, The Economic Impacts of the U.S. Electronics Manufacturing Sector, confirms the robust role that electronics manufacturing plays in the U.S. economy, as well as the impacts of COVID-19 that manufacturers and suppliers are most concerned about.
Global silicon wafer area shipments edge up in 1Q20 Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments rose 2.7% to 2,920 million square inches in the first quarter of 2020, compared with fourth-quarter 2019 shipments of 2,844 million square inches, but dropped 4.3 percent year-over-year, the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) reported in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry.
Darekon invests in its production A sharp increase in demand has prompted Finnish EMS provider Darekon to take rapid action to grow its capacity.
U.S. Government extends Huawei ban into 2021 President Donald Trump has said the ban prohibiting U.S. companies from doing business with companies deemed a national security risk will continue through at least May 2021.
Ereztech expands US footprint – opens precursor R&D lab Ereztech, a provider of complete metal-organic solutions to the semiconductor industry, is opening its new research and development (R&D) lab in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.
AT&S: revenue exceeds the one-billion-euro mark again The Austrian PCB manufacturer made solid business developments during its financial year – this despite the US – China trade conflict, Brexit and COVID-19.
Note reopens plant in Windsor – Q2 showed strong development At the end of March, the EMS provider suspended production at its plant in Windsor, UK, following the British authorities' decision to limit all unnecessary travel and industrial operations. Now, things are moving forward.
As DRAM market enters period of price hikes, revenue drops The DRAM market has changed from falling prices and rising shipment to rising prices and falling shipment, says DRAMeXchange, a research division of TrendForce.
Reduced operations at Incap’s factories negatively impacted the quarter The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on Incap’s performance in the first quarter of 2020 while the AWS Electronics acquisition finalised in January 2020 supported the revenue growth.
Clarion Malaysia to start volume production of LeddarTech’s LiDAR solution LiDAR technology company, LeddarTech, will start volume production of its Pixell Cocoon LiDAR Module with their manufacturing partner, Clarion Malaysia.
Tesla bucks Alameda County order, opens Fremont factory In defiance of an Alameda County restriction for “non-essential” businesses to remain closed under the State of California’s stay-at-home orders in place since mid-March, Tesla CEO Elon Musk initiated the re-opening of certain manufacturing operations at the company’s Fremont, California plant on Monday.
U.S. Government, chipmakers in talks Two U.S. chipmakers said this week that Washington has been knocking around ideas with U.S. semiconductor companies about the possibility of building chip factories in the United States.
Nordson Corporation appoints new CFO Nordson Corporation has appointed Joseph P. Kelley Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 6, 2020.
Volkswagen invests in battery operations at Salzgitter The joint venture between Volkswagen Group and the Swedish battery producer Northvolt is gaining further momentum. VW moves forward to make sure the building stands ready for the JV factory.
