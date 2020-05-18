© Eviation

GKN Aerospace and Eviation ink collaboration deal on all-electric aircraft

The collaboration agreement covers the design and manufacture of wings, empennage and electrical wiring interconnection systems (EWIS) for Alice, a regional electric aircraft recently launched by Eviation.

As part of GKN Aerospace’s collaboration agreement with Eviation, design and manufacturing activities are already ongoing on-site at Eviation (Israel) and in several GKN Aerospace engineering centres across Europe. GKN Aerospace is using its capability in the design and manufacture of advanced lightweight aerostructures and EWIS to mature the design of the empennage, wing and EWIS of Alice. “We are excited to collaborate with Eviation and to support the development of this all-new electric aircraft. The development of all-electric aircraft is ground-breaking; it’s a step change in aviation and we are delighted to contribute. As technology leaders in wing, empennage and EWIS design, we can bring unrivalled knowledge and expertise to the project,” says John Pritchard, President, Civil Airframes GKN Aerospace in a press release. Matteo Borghini Lilli, Director, Wing Product Group at GKN Aerospace adds, “In the quest for more sustainable and environmentally friendly aviation, we are excited to be part of the Eviation programme, which is at the forefront in taking electric flight from a future aspiration into today’s reality. GKN Aerospace is proud to bring its wealth of experience in design and certification, in conjunction with key technological innovations, to achieve this aspiration.” “GKN Aerospace brings tremendous expertise to the program, allowing us to think again about what could be achieved with advanced aerostructures,” says Omer Bar Yohay, Eviation’s CEO and Co-Founder. “I trust that we’ll see GKN Aerospace take on a growing part of our development and manufacturing effort as the program matures and the Alice nears production.”