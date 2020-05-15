© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com General | May 15, 2020
IPC: health of EMS industry germane to success of U.S. economy
IPC’s recently published report, The Economic Impacts of the U.S. Electronics Manufacturing Sector, confirms the robust role that electronics manufacturing plays in the U.S. economy, as well as the impacts of COVID-19 that manufacturers and suppliers are most concerned about.
The report cites the electronics manufacturing sector as directly contributing to more than 1.3 million jobs in America; and for every one job in the industry, three other U.S. jobs are indirectly supported, totaling approximately 5.3 million jobs supported directly and indirectly by the industry. This jobs total translates to 3.7% of U.S. GDP, or USD 700 billion annually. The report also states that 75% of “direct electronics manufacturing jobs” are spread among 16 states, with California and Texas at the top. The Golden State accounts for 275,000 direct electronics manufacturing jobs and almost USD 197 billion in direct output, or 3.4% of California’s GDP. IPC President and CEO John Mitchell said, “Electronics are at the heart of thousands of products and hundreds of industries in the U.S. More than most industries, we are vertically and horizontally integrated across many markets, and the health of our industry is key to the overall success of the U.S. economy.” In other key findings, the report states that the electronics manufacturing industry is responsible for more than USD 1 trillion dollars in the content of final sales, spread out among business investment and inventory change (USD 426.6 billion); personal consumption (USD 306.5 billion); exports (USD 223.9 billion); federal defense (USD 37.8 billion); and other government spending (USD 48.1 billion). Total labor income for electronics manufacturing employees average a little more than double the national average compensation, at approximately USD 127,000. Electronics manufacturing employees also edge out other types of manufacturing wages, which average approximately USD 83,000 per year. In addition California and Texas, those state with higher-than-average contributions to yearly U.S. GDP from electronics manufacturing include Oregon, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Colorado. Withing the industry, the largest subsectors, ranked by output, are computer and peripheral equipment manufacturing, semiconductor and other electronic component manufacturing; and navigational, measuring, electromedical, and control instruments manufacturing, which combined make up over 73% of the total. The report also drilled down into the impacts of COVID-19 on the industry, with data compiled through its COVID-19 Survey of the Electronics Industry. Results of the survey cited among the most difficult challenges born from the global health pandemic are the ever evolving and also nebulous operating restrictions, supply chain fluctuations, changing demand patterns, and a workforce that already felt unsettled prior to the coronavirus outbreak. As of April, the most troublesome concern, noted by 50% of manufacturers and suppliers polled, was weaker demand. The next greatest concern, cited by 44% of those surveyed, was supply shortages, while just over a third said they are worried about workforce shortages. While many manufacturers issued temporary layoffs in March and April, a majority of respondents said they plan to bring furloughed workers back to factories by the end of June. One in five said laid off workers would not return. Almost 70% of manufacturers have applied for a Payroll Protection Program loan ease the downturn, with approximately 44% responding that they have received funds. Twenty-five percent are still waiting to receive funding. “To help drive recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, we call on Congress to do more and establish a [USD] 10 billion Electronics Manufacturing Initiative to enhance the security of the U.S. electronics value chain,” Mitchell said. “By leveraging public-private partnerships, we can grow domestic capacity, research and development capabilities and bridge the workforce to elevate employee training.”
IPC: health of EMS industry germane to success of U.S. economy IPC’s recently published report, The Economic Impacts of the U.S. Electronics Manufacturing Sector, confirms the robust role that electronics manufacturing plays in the U.S. economy, as well as the impacts of COVID-19 that manufacturers and suppliers are most concerned about.
Global silicon wafer area shipments edge up in 1Q20 Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments rose 2.7% to 2,920 million square inches in the first quarter of 2020, compared with fourth-quarter 2019 shipments of 2,844 million square inches, but dropped 4.3 percent year-over-year, the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) reported in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry.
Darekon invests in its production A sharp increase in demand has prompted Finnish EMS provider Darekon to take rapid action to grow its capacity.
U.S. Government extends Huawei ban into 2021 President Donald Trump has said the ban prohibiting U.S. companies from doing business with companies deemed a national security risk will continue through at least May 2021.
Sponsored content by SMT RentingElectronic Manufactures can improve their cash position The world is facing enormous upheaval due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For all companies, the health of their employees and their relatives is top priority but at the same time they need to continue their operations as much as possible.
Ereztech expands US footprint – opens precursor R&D lab Ereztech, a provider of complete metal-organic solutions to the semiconductor industry, is opening its new research and development (R&D) lab in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.
AT&S: revenue exceeds the one-billion-euro mark again The Austrian PCB manufacturer made solid business developments during its financial year – this despite the US – China trade conflict, Brexit and COVID-19.
Note reopens plant in Windsor – Q2 showed strong development At the end of March, the EMS provider suspended production at its plant in Windsor, UK, following the British authorities' decision to limit all unnecessary travel and industrial operations. Now, things are moving forward.
As DRAM market enters period of price hikes, revenue drops The DRAM market has changed from falling prices and rising shipment to rising prices and falling shipment, says DRAMeXchange, a research division of TrendForce.
Reduced operations at Incap’s factories negatively impacted the quarter The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on Incap’s performance in the first quarter of 2020 while the AWS Electronics acquisition finalised in January 2020 supported the revenue growth.
Clarion Malaysia to start volume production of LeddarTech’s LiDAR solution LiDAR technology company, LeddarTech, will start volume production of its Pixell Cocoon LiDAR Module with their manufacturing partner, Clarion Malaysia.
Tesla bucks Alameda County order, opens Fremont factory In defiance of an Alameda County restriction for “non-essential” businesses to remain closed under the State of California’s stay-at-home orders in place since mid-March, Tesla CEO Elon Musk initiated the re-opening of certain manufacturing operations at the company’s Fremont, California plant on Monday.
U.S. Government, chipmakers in talks Two U.S. chipmakers said this week that Washington has been knocking around ideas with U.S. semiconductor companies about the possibility of building chip factories in the United States.
Nordson Corporation appoints new CFO Nordson Corporation has appointed Joseph P. Kelley Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 6, 2020.
Volkswagen invests in battery operations at Salzgitter The joint venture between Volkswagen Group and the Swedish battery producer Northvolt is gaining further momentum. VW moves forward to make sure the building stands ready for the JV factory.
Major suppliers file joint patent infringement lawsuit against Senju Group MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, Henkel and Heraeus take the view that the solder alloy products sold by Senju Metal Industry violate a joint patent.
AT&S CFO resigns from the board for health reasons CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer will takes over the tasks on an interim basis.
Keith Bryant joins Swedish developer of X-ray sources Stockholm-based Excillum, a company focused on high-end microfocus and nanofocus X-ray sources, announces that it has recruited Keith Bryant to the company.
Everflow JV to manufacture Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Nusaned Investment and Schmid Group have closed the JV transaction in Saudi Arabia focusing on manufacturing and technology development in the field of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFB).
GPV shows stable developments despite ongoing pandemic Danish electronics manufacturer, GPV, managed to deliver satisfying results during the first quarter – despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Sanmina achieves MDSAP certification at several facilities EMS provider Sanmina says that it has achieved Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification at its facilities in Malaysia, Singapore and Sweden.
China enters the top-10 among semi suppliers HiSilicon is the first China-based semiconductor supplier to be ranked in the top-10.
Eltos continues to invest in its machine park Italian PCB manufacturer, Eltos SpA, is continuing to invest to update its operations. The company recently added new Schmoll Speedmaster 5-250 multi-spindle drilling machines – the company also has plans for further investment for 2020.
Schoeller Electronics in preliminary bankruptcy proceedings German PCB manufacturer Schoeller Electronics Systems GmbH has entered preliminary insolvency proceedings. Business operations continue regardless.Load more news