Nordson Corporation appoints new CFO
Nordson Corporation has appointed Joseph P. Kelley Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 6, 2020.
Mr. Kelley will succeed Gregory A. Thaxton, who previously announced his plans to retire. Upon Mr. Kelley’s start date, Mr. Thaxton will become Executive Vice President to the Company until he retires on August 28, 2020. Mr. Kelley brings over 25 years of financial and operational expertise to the role. Since 2015, he has served as chief financial officer of Materion , an advanced materials company. “As Nordson focuses on our next chapter of profitable growth, I am excited to welcome Joe to our executive leadership team. We are committed to advancing Nordson’s long-term strategic priorities of accelerating organic growth, diversifying through acquisition, leveraging the Nordson Business System and focusing on talent development. Joe’s operational experience, proven financial leadership and progressive viewpoint will make him an excellent business partner in achieving these goals,” said Sundaram Nagarajan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nordson. “As a Cleveland native, I’ve always admired Nordson, as a high-quality industrial precision technology company. Naga has a compelling vision for Nordson’s future, and I am excited to partner with him and the executive leadership team at this special time in the Company’s history,” adds Mr. Kelley.
Tesla bucks Alameda County order, opens Fremont factory In defiance of an Alameda County restriction for “non-essential” businesses to remain closed under the State of California’s stay-at-home orders in place since mid-March, Tesla CEO Elon Musk initiated the re-opening of certain manufacturing operations at the company’s Fremont, California plant on Monday.
U.S. Government, chipmakers in talks Two U.S. chipmakers said this week that Washington has been knocking around ideas with U.S. semiconductor companies about the possibility of building chip factories in the United States.
Volkswagen invests in battery operations at Salzgitter The joint venture between Volkswagen Group and the Swedish battery producer Northvolt is gaining further momentum. VW moves forward to make sure the building stands ready for the JV factory.
Sponsored content by SMT RentingElectronic Manufactures can improve their cash position The world is facing enormous upheaval due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For all companies, the health of their employees and their relatives is top priority but at the same time they need to continue their operations as much as possible.
Major suppliers file joint patent infringement lawsuit against Senju Group MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, Henkel and Heraeus take the view that the solder alloy products sold by Senju Metal Industry violate a joint patent.
AT&S CFO resigns from the board for health reasons CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer will takes over the tasks on an interim basis.
Keith Bryant joins Swedish developer of X-ray sources Stockholm-based Excillum, a company focused on high-end microfocus and nanofocus X-ray sources, announces that it has recruited Keith Bryant to the company.
Everflow JV to manufacture Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Nusaned Investment and Schmid Group have closed the JV transaction in Saudi Arabia focusing on manufacturing and technology development in the field of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFB).
GPV shows stable developments despite ongoing pandemic Danish electronics manufacturer, GPV, managed to deliver satisfying results during the first quarter – despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Sanmina achieves MDSAP certification at several facilities EMS provider Sanmina says that it has achieved Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification at its facilities in Malaysia, Singapore and Sweden.
China enters the top-10 among semi suppliers HiSilicon is the first China-based semiconductor supplier to be ranked in the top-10.
Eltos continues to invest in its machine park Italian PCB manufacturer, Eltos SpA, is continuing to invest to update its operations. The company recently added new Schmoll Speedmaster 5-250 multi-spindle drilling machines – the company also has plans for further investment for 2020.
Schoeller Electronics in preliminary bankruptcy proceedings German PCB manufacturer Schoeller Electronics Systems GmbH has entered preliminary insolvency proceedings. Business operations continue regardless.
Hutchinson Technology to start COVID-19 related layoffs A WARN notice filed with the State of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development last month indicates that Hutchinson Technology Inc. plans to permanently layoff 110 of its 550 employees at its Eau Claire facility.
AirBoss Defense Group turns to Celestica to manufacture respirator components EMS provider Celestica has been contracted by AirBoss Defense Group (ADG) to produce critical components for air purifier respirator systems used in frontline efforts to combat COVID-19.
Five factors to consider when selecting an EMS partner Over the past two decades, medical device companies have moved away from the complexities of building products so that they can focus on product IP, handing over most aspects of manufacturing operations to electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers.
Plejd increases its volumes at Note During the fourth quarter of 2018, Swedish EMS provider Note announced a collaboration with Swedish smart lighting company Plejd. So far, that collaboration has developed far beyond expectations.
Palomar Technologies responds to urgent manufacturing to address COVID-19 Palomar Technologies says that the company has seen an increase in requests from customers manufacturing critical components needed to address the COVID-19 crisis.
BMK and Digi-Key expands their strategic collaboration BMK and Digi-Key announces that the companies have expanded their strategic cooperation and signed a partnership agreement.
Kuka to supply 50 robots to an e-mobility provider Kuka system partner, SAR Elektronic GmbH, is building five fully-automated production and inspection lines for an unnamed German automotive supplier. Around 50 robots from Kuka will make up the lines.
Synapse Electronique adds two Universal Instruments lines Canadian OEM and EMS provider Synapse Electronique has integrated two Universal Instruments Fuzion Platform production lines in its Shawinigan, Quebec facility.
Intel expands MaaS offerings with purchase of Moovit Intel Corporation has acquired mobility-as-a-service solutions (MaaS) provider Moovit, for approximately USD 900 million (USD 840 million net of Intel Capital equity gain).
Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR Volvo Cars is partnering with tech firm Luminar to provide their LiDAR and perception technology for Volvo’s next generation cars.
Fabrinet's swift adjustments to a changing business environment allowed the company to remain operational and keep its financial results within its guidance.
