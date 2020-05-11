© GPV Electronics Production | May 11, 2020
GPV shows stable developments despite ongoing pandemic
Danish electronics manufacturer, GPV, managed to deliver satisfying results during the first quarter – despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Relative to the first quarter of last year, the company saw a slight dip in its top line, but also a modest bottom-line improvement. GPV, Denmark’s largest electronics manufacturer, has so far performed well during the coronavirus crisis. The Q1 2020 revenue was DKK 679 million (EUR 91.04 million), down 6% from DKK 718 million (EUR 96.25 million) in Q1 2019. On the other hand, a slight improvement in EBITDA, to DKK 46 million (EUR 6.16 million), brought earnings to the highest Q1 mark ever. “We knew from the beginning of the new year that 2020 would be different from the last few years. The global economy had been expanding for quite a number of years, and there were several indications that the trend was about to break. It certainly did just that, but for reasons that we didn’t realise the scope of in early January,” says GPV’s CEO Bo Lybæk, in a press release. “After the end of the first quarter, we now know a great deal more about the extent and depth of the crisis, and so far, we’ve managed to get through the first stage of the crisis fairly well. We’ve lost a bit of revenue, but thanks to good cost management, we’ve managed to keep the bottom line stable and our cash flow high,” Lybæk continues. The coronavirus crisis has come at a time when GPV is still reaping the synergies from the acquisition of Swiss electronics and cable-harnessing company CCS, acquired at the end of 2018. As an example, GPV points to the to increase in its free cash flow by DKK 90 million (EUR 12.06 million) over the first quarter of 2019, in part by reducing its working capital from DKK 856 million (EUR 114.75 million) to DKK 720 million (EUR 96.51 million) over the past 12 months. Green lights across the group – all facilities are up and running GPV currently operates a total of thirteen factory sites in Denmark, Switzerland, China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Slovakia, Austria, Germany and Mexico. All sites have implemented comprehensive safeguards that meet European standards, for example enabling people to observe the two-metre social distancing rule. The factory in China was closed due to coronavirus during much of February and in early March, while the Swiss factory, which is located close to the border to Italy, was also briefly affected by the crisis. The Sri Lanka site was closed briefly during March and April, but now all thirteen sites light up green. GPV has operated a crisis response since February 2020, monitoring the situation at all thirteen factory sites three times a week. One of the regular measuring points has been the number of employees infected by COVID-19, and that figure has been zero all through the crisis. “We’ve monitored the situation very closely, making sure to provide detailed information both in-house and externally. We’ve provided a weekly status to our customers on all thirteen sites, and during some periods, the factories in China, Switzerland and Sri Lanka did light up either yellow or red. However, during the last couple of weeks, it’s been green lights across the board,” Lybæk continues. He adds that GPV has good visibility for the second and third quarters, but that the situation could easily change. It is still too early to say anything specific about the fourth quarter or provide full-year guidance for 2020. Instead, the previous guidance, which was for revenue of DKK 2.8 billion (EUR 375.35 million) and EBITDA in the DKK 210–240 million (EUR 28.15 – 32.17 million) range, has been suspended for the time being: “We believe we have a reasonable understanding of how our company will be affected by the coronavirus crisis, but it’s still too early to quantify the demand crisis that will follow at some point. It goes without saying that we will monitor the situation closely, and we’re ready to respond promptly and effectively,” he concludes.
Everflow JV to manufacture Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Nusaned Investment and Schmid Group have closed the JV transaction in Saudi Arabia focusing on manufacturing and technology development in the field of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFB).
GPV shows stable developments despite ongoing pandemic Danish electronics manufacturer, GPV, managed to deliver satisfying results during the first quarter – despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Sanmina achieves MDSAP certification at several facilities EMS provider Sanmina says that it has achieved Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification at its facilities in Malaysia, Singapore and Sweden.
China enters the top-10 among semi suppliers HiSilicon is the first China-based semiconductor supplier to be ranked in the top-10.
Sponsored content by SMT RentingElectronic Manufactures can improve their cash position The world is facing enormous upheaval due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For all companies, the health of their employees and their relatives is top priority but at the same time they need to continue their operations as much as possible.
Eltos continues to invest in its machine park Italian PCB manufacturer, Eltos SpA, is continuing to invest to update its operations. The company recently added new Schmoll Speedmaster 5-250 multi-spindle drilling machines – the company also has plans for further investment for 2020.
Schoeller Electronics in preliminary bankruptcy proceedings German PCB manufacturer Schoeller Electronics Systems GmbH has entered preliminary insolvency proceedings. Business operations continue regardless.
Hutchinson Technology to start COVID-19 related layoffs A WARN notice filed with the State of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development last month indicates that Hutchinson Technology Inc. plans to permanently layoff 110 of its 550 employees at its Eau Claire facility.
AirBoss Defense Group turns to Celestica to manufacture respirator components EMS provider Celestica has been contracted by AirBoss Defense Group (ADG) to produce critical components for air purifier respirator systems used in frontline efforts to combat COVID-19.
Five factors to consider when selecting an EMS partner Over the past two decades, medical device companies have moved away from the complexities of building products so that they can focus on product IP, handing over most aspects of manufacturing operations to electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers.
Plejd increases its volumes at Note During the fourth quarter of 2018, Swedish EMS provider Note announced a collaboration with Swedish smart lighting company Plejd. So far, that collaboration has developed far beyond expectations.
Palomar Technologies responds to urgent manufacturing to address COVID-19 Palomar Technologies says that the company has seen an increase in requests from customers manufacturing critical components needed to address the COVID-19 crisis.
BMK and Digi-Key expands their strategic collaboration BMK and Digi-Key announces that the companies have expanded their strategic cooperation and signed a partnership agreement.
Kuka to supply 50 robots to an e-mobility provider Kuka system partner, SAR Elektronic GmbH, is building five fully-automated production and inspection lines for an unnamed German automotive supplier. Around 50 robots from Kuka will make up the lines.
Synapse Electronique adds two Universal Instruments lines Canadian OEM and EMS provider Synapse Electronique has integrated two Universal Instruments Fuzion Platform production lines in its Shawinigan, Quebec facility.
Intel expands MaaS offerings with purchase of Moovit Intel Corporation has acquired mobility-as-a-service solutions (MaaS) provider Moovit, for approximately USD 900 million (USD 840 million net of Intel Capital equity gain).
Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR Volvo Cars is partnering with tech firm Luminar to provide their LiDAR and perception technology for Volvo’s next generation cars.
Fabrinet adjustments kept the company running Fabrinet’s swift adjustments to a changing business environment allowed the company to remain operational and keep its financial results within its guidance.
JAVAD EMS adds new technology to CA facility San Jose-based JAVAD EMS has installed the Summit 1800i rework system from VJ Electronix Inc. to its Silicon Valley factory.
Global semiconductor sales decrease 3.6% in 1Q20 Sales in March increase 0.9% month-to-month and 6.9% year-to-year but decreased 3.6% quarter-to-quarter; however, the full impact of the COVID-19 crisis not yet captured in the available sales data, says SIA.
Variosystems acquires Solve Engineering On April 30, 2020, Variosystems AG acquired the service company Solve GmbH located in Buchs SG Switzerland.
Veoneer starts production of technology suite for Polestar 2 The automotive technology company Veoneer, launches its suite of collision mitigation technology on the new fully electric Polestar 2.
DigiProces opens new EMC lab The new Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) laboratory of DigiProces is already in operation, allowing the company to perform pre-certification essays in an almost immediate way and speeding up the verification and validation time for the commercialisation of electric and electronic products.
European semiconductor sales up 5.7% from previous quarter European semiconductor sales grew by 5.7% in the first quarter 2020 compared to the previous quarter reaching USD 10.172 billion, says the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA).
Kimball third quarter net sales drops 6% YoY “We are pleased with the results we delivered in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 despite the interruptions and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says CEO Donald D. Charron.Load more news
Most Read
- Five factors to consider when selecting an EMS partner
- Intel expands MaaS offerings with purchase of Moovit
- Veoneer starts production of technology suite for Polestar 2
- Palomar Technologies responds to urgent manufacturing to address COVID-19
- AirBoss Defense Group turns to Celestica to manufacture respirator components