Palomar Technologies responds to urgent manufacturing to address COVID-19

Palomar Technologies says that the company has seen an increase in requests from customers manufacturing critical components needed to address the COVID-19 crisis.

“We see an acceleration of orders of our 3880 Die Bonder to support, among other things, the expansion of the 5G infrastructure. Many of our customers are supporting unprecedented demand for wireless communications and networking bandwidth, remote medicine, IoT in robotics, and the use of video conferencing. This has contributed to a surge in internet and wireless traffic globally," says Rich Hueners, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Palomar Technologies, in a press release. “Our solution supports RF GaN using Pressure-less silver sintering and the capability for AuSn/AuSi die attach on a single machine. Within the medical device market, our customers are rapidly ramping up the production of pressure sensors, which are crucial components used in respirators and ventilators, and this has resulted in a surge of orders for our 8000i Wire Bonder,” Hueners continues. The Palomar Innovation Center, which specialises in contract assembly and process development, has also seen customer demand grow substantially over the past few months in these same areas. The company recently completed the move into its new corporate headquarters. This move includes expanding manufacturing facilities and engineering laboratories, class ISO Class 6 & 7 (Fed STD Class 1,000 - 10,000) cleanroom/laboratory, production laboratories along with contract manufacturing/process development.