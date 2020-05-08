© BMK Group

BMK and Digi-Key expands their strategic collaboration

BMK and Digi-Key announces that the companies have expanded their strategic cooperation and signed a partnership agreement.

The EMS service provider has been working with the distributor for electronic components since 2005. BMK is digitally networked with Digi-Key, which increases the level of cooperation between customer and supplier. “We are very pleased to take our existing partnership with BMK to a new level. By combining the implemented interfaces and the comprehensive Digi-Key inventory, we can enable fast and flexible procurement. The extensive supply chain completes this picture and enables BMK and its end customers to achieve maximum variability in daily business. For us as Digi-Key, this is one of the showcase partnerships which prefers to create rather than follow a trend in the fast-moving market environment,” says Kim Heinemann, Regional Business Development CE, Digi-Key Electronics Germany GmbH, in a press release. “This joint-cooperation has grown over 15 years. We are happy to rely on partners whose strengths offer us another delta, which we pass on to our customers. I am very pleased that we are developing together and with this latest agreement we are taking another step into the future. Having strong partners in the supply chain are of enormous importance during these current difficult times,” adds Michael Geirhos, Head of Material Group Purchasing at BMK.