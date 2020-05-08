© kuka

Kuka to supply 50 robots to an e-mobility provider

Kuka system partner, SAR Elektronic GmbH, is building five fully-automated production and inspection lines for an unnamed German automotive supplier. Around 50 robots from Kuka will make up the lines.

The lines will be equipped with around 50 KUKA robots for fully-automated handling, plasma cleaning and bonding processes, and an integrated functional inspection. Various latest-generation Kuka robots are being used in five production and inspection lines for inverters. Longstanding system partner SAR is producing the cells for these lines in accordance with a standardized cleanroom concept at the headquarters in Dingolfing, Southern Germany. Following extensive testing and functional inspections, they are being delivered to two European plants and one Chinese plant of a German automotive supplier. The inverters manufactured there, in various power classes and variants, are installed in electric vehicles by two automotive manufacturers. The production and inspection lines are equipped with robots from the KR QUANTEC, KR CYBERTECH and KR AGILUS series. The finished inverters are handled fully automatically through eight inspection and labeling steps with a cycle time of 50 seconds. SAR Elektronic GmbH expects that further production lines – and thus also further robots – will be required in the coming years, depending on the market acceptance of electric vehicles.