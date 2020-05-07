© universal instruments

Synapse Electronique adds two Universal Instruments lines

Canadian OEM and EMS provider Synapse Electronique has integrated two Universal Instruments Fuzion Platform production lines in its Shawinigan, Quebec facility.

Both lines include a Fuzion2-60 and FuzionXC2-37 platforms, for meeting Synapse’s long-term OEM throughput requirements and providing flexibility to support stringent contract-manufacturing demands, a press release stated. As an OEM, Synapse Electronique provides efficient integrated electronic systems to North American and European markets and develops electronic products and subsystems. The company also provides contract-manufacturing services to customers spanning a wide range of markets. The new Fuzion2-60 features two high-speed FZ30 placement heads delivering up to 66,500 cph. When paired with the FuzionXC2-37, the line handles a non-restrictive component range from 01005 to 150mm square. Each line also supports up to 372 8mm feeder inputs plus 20 tray components. Synapse Electronique President Luc Gélinas said, “The ability to do new product introductions on one machine is really a huge advantage, particularly with our significant NPI demand. The FuzionXC2-37 is a game-changer that enables us to run a single-machine NPI with flexible feeder setup. Additionally, the family setup option allows us to maximize utilization while achieving our cycle time goals.”