Variosystems acquires Solve Engineering

On April 30, 2020, Variosystems AG acquired the service company Solve GmbH located in Buchs SG Switzerland.

With this acquisition, the relationship between EMS provider Variosystems and the electronics engineering company Solve will evolve from a client–service provider to a closely aligned team. Solve will continue to function as an independent company within the Variosystems group and will maintain its relationship to existing customers. The group affiliation between the two companies will allow each to leverage the synergies between the engineering and manufacturing stages of their mutual projects. The management of both companies are committed to maintain proven structures while pursuing continuous improvements. A key factor in adding Solve to the Variosystems family was the existing “chemistry” between both companies. Daniel Gillmann, managing Director of Solve explains in a press release that; “For more than 10 years, Solve has had an active, constructive partnership with Variosystems, as reflected in a number of mutual projects and new customers. Our engineering services and the manufacturing capabilities at Variosystems were both focused on high level of excellence.” “The new, closer relationship between the engineers at Solve and Variosystems will absolutely bring synergies to our “in-house” project solutions. On a personal level, I have always worked well with Dani Gillmann and his team and that added to our motivation to bring these resources together. This really will benefit our independent customers and mutual clients alike. Our markets have an endless requirement for advanced engineering services and this merger of knowhow and skillsets will allow us to keep pace with customer needs, in a way that an organic expansion of Variosystems could not match. The acquisition discussions and planning for the future went amazingly well and indicates shared strategic thinking and commitment to customer service,” says Norbert Bachstein, Co-CEO of Variosystems.