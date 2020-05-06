© Veoneer

Veoneer starts production of technology suite for Polestar 2

The automotive technology company Veoneer, launches its suite of collision mitigation technology on the new fully electric Polestar 2.

The system allows the Polestar 2 to gather information and data about its surroundings and the trajectory of vehicles around it to assist drivers to avoid potentially hazardous situations. Key components of the technology suite include Veoneer's 4th generation mono vision system, 77GHz front radar, and an ADAS Electronic Control Unit (ECU). The Polestar 2 is the first vehicle to use the Zenuity sensor fusion software platform enabling features like object detection, lane keeping aid, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and traffic assist. Veoneer's front 77 GHz radar unit and windshield-mounted mono vision camera keeps the Polestar 2's eyes on the road to take preventative measures whenever something encroaches on its path ahead. Automatic pre-braking, steering support, and incrementally tightening seatbelts also come into play, maximizing safety for the occupants. Veoneer’s 4th generation mono vision system is designed with a 100-degree field-of-view and 1.7 megapixel resolution to support ADAS features necessary to achieve 5-star ratings for Euro NCAP. “We are excited to start deliveries of Veoneer’s 4th generation mono vision cameras, upgraded 77GHz radars, ADAS ECUs and industry-leading feature software on the all-new Polestar 2, allowing drivers to interact with the Polestar and its surroundings in an advanced new way,” says Jan Carlson, Veoneer Chairman, President and CEO, in a press release. “Veoneer is proud to bring new levels of safety and convenience to car drivers and occupants across the globe and the Polestar 2 is the first vehicle equipped with these advanced systems.”