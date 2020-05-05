© Precision Micro General | May 05, 2020
Precision Micro ramps up production of critical ventilator components
As a supplier for the manufacture of parts for medical equipment, photo chemical etching company Precision Micro, has seen a six-fold increase in sensors and valve parts which are essential in ventilators.
The business is now producing tens of thousands of ventilator components – a process which sees its specialist photo chemical etching equipment producing precisely engineered parts for ventilator manufacturers across Europe who are supporting the fight against COVID-19. “Since the international response to the outbreak of Coronavirus escalated and health services have needed to quickly increase their capacity of vital medical equipment, we have seen a number of our manufacturing customers turning their facilities over to the production of ventilators. As part of that supply chain, we too have needed to demonstrate we can create essential components quickly and reliably, meeting that surge in demand,” says Mick Taylor, Commercial Director at Precision Micro, in a press release. With unprecedented global demand for ventilators, Precision Micro’s photo chemical etching process enables the company to respond quickly to surges in demand and repeatedly produce accurate and reliable components without compromise.
