Benchmark sees its 1Q profit drop
The EMS provider saw both its sales and profit slide during the years first quarter.
“I want to thank our extraordinary team for their hard work to deliver our results for the first quarter. While adhering to safety and government guidelines, we were able to navigate a very difficult start to the year that began with challenges in our Suzhou, China facility early in the quarter and then migrated to our global locations in late March,” says Jeff Benck, Benchmark President and CEO, in the company’s quarter report. EMS provider Benchmark recorded first quarter sales of USD 515 million, a decrease from USD 603 million during the same period last year. Net income for the quarter amounted to USD 4 million, a drop from USD 14 million during 1Q19. First quarter operating margin was 1.3% compared with 2.7% for the comparison period. “Looking ahead, while we are not immune to the economic impacts created by COVID-19 and the associated labor and supply chain challenges, we expect continued strength in Medical, Defense, and Semi-cap sectors as compared to our other vertical markets. We continue to play a key role in the COVID-19 fight with a number of products we design, test, and manufacture in the Medical sector that directly support efforts to battle this disease,” the CEO continues. The company is proactively deploying a number of prioritised cost and cash management actions to reduce expenses and conserve cash during this period of uncertainty. Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unpredictable impact on the company’s operations due to government enacted plant shut downs and shelter in place restrictions, particularly at its Tijuana, Mexico, Penang, Malaysia, and California operations as well as supply chain impacts, Benchmark says it is unable to forecast with certainty the effect on its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2020.
Neways to help upgrade the LOFAR telescope At the end of April, the ASTRON foundation based in Dwingeloo in the Netherlands, awarded a tender for the supply of 328 UniBoard2 units to Neways.
We’re going back to the moon - and Blue Origin will lead the way On the last day of April, the Blue Origin National Team, which includes Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Draper, was selected by NASA to begin to develop the Artemis Human Landing System for which the ultimate goal is to return humans to the moon.
North American PCB industry sales up 3.7% in March Total North American PCB shipments in March 2020 were up 3.7% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, March shipments rose 31.6%.
Historical decline – smartphone production to drop by 16.5% YoY in 2Q20 According to the latest investigations by TrendForce, the global spread of COVID-19 in 2020 has brought about the greatest magnitude of declines in the smartphone market in recent years.
Absolute EMS picks up Vision MARK-1 from Insituware Insituware LLC has sold its first handheld diagnostic tool, Vision MARK-1, to Santa Clara-based Absolute EMS.
TTM Technologies to reconfigure operations in China TTM Technologies Inc. has announced plans to restructure its Electro-Mechanical (E-MS) Business Unit consisting of three Chinese manufacturing facilities, two in Shanghai (SH E-MS and SH BPA) and one in Shenzhen (SZ).
Q-Free finds a new production partner in Norautron Q-Free is entering into a partnership with Norautron for Norwegian production of an intelligent transportation systems at the EMS providers premises in Horten, Norway.
Sanmina is feeling the effects of COVID-19 – but keeps on trucking “While the financial results for our second fiscal quarter were influenced significantly by COVID-19, I am pleased to report we were still able to generate $119 million of free cash flow and maintain a strong balance sheet with over $1.1 billion in cash.” says CEO Hartmut Liebel.
Celestica manufactures ventilator components for Medtronic EMS provider Celestica is collaborating with Medtronic to produce subassemblies for Medtronic Puritan Bennett 980 (PB980) ventilators.
Total foundry revenue to undergo single-digit growth in 2020 Total foundry revenue in 2020 is expected to reach 5%-9% YoY growth, with 6.8% being the median, says TrendForce.
Jenoptik supplies laser systems to Chinese automotive supplier A Chinese automotive supplier has ordered an additional laser-scoring machine for precision airbag perforation, investing in technology for processing automotive interiors.
SK Innovation ups its EV battery investment in the US to $2.5B The South Korean company says it plans to make an additional investment in its US battery business. This additional investment will fund the start of construction of a second electric vehicle battery plant in Georgia.
Note inks agreement medtech company Swedish EMS provider Note has signed an agreement with Breas Medical, which is a Swedish international company that develops respiratory aids (ventilators) for hospitals and home care.
Volvo cuts 1300 jobs as COVID-19 speeds up transformation Volvo Cars says it plans to accelerate its transformation to position the company for long term growth. As a result, it is giving notice for a reduction of 1,300 white-collar positions in its Swedish operations, plus a continued review and reduction of consultancy contracts.
Memory Market wont exceed 2018 high of $163.3B until 2022 IC Insights says that strong growth is forecast to return to the memory IC market in 2021 (21%) and 2022 (29%).
Proxy lassos smart ring maker Motiv San Francisco-based digital identity specialist Proxy Inc. has acquired the entire technology portfolio and patents of smart ring-maker Motiv.
Intervala ups manufacturing presence in Northeast Intervala LLC, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has acquired New Hampshire-based Princeton Technology Corporation.
Gorenje forced to reduce its workforce due to impact of COVID-19 Hisense Europe Group (Gorenje) says that the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the company cut the number of employees.
MVTec opens new subsidiary in China MVTec Software GmbH, is strengthening its presence in China. The Munich-based company has opened a branch near Shanghai.
COVID-19 hits Hanza in waves – 90 jobs lost Swedish manufacturing strategist, Hanza, describes how the COVID-19 outbreak has negatively affected operations in the period and further expects that both the economy and the demand will continue to weaken during 2020.
Elbit Systems awarded $103M airborne electronic warfare contract The company says it has been awarded a contract valued at approximately USD 103 million to supply comprehensive Electronic Warfare (EW) suites for an Air Force of an Asian country.
Merck acquires OLED patents for display applications from Konica Minolta Science and technology company, Merck, has acquired the OLED patent portfolio for display applications from Konica Minolta Inc. The acquired portfolio comprises over 700 patent families.
Scanfil starts 2020 with a strong first quarter The turnover for the EMS provider for the first quarter amounted to EUR 144.1 million, and increase of 10.9% from EUR 129.9 million during the same period last year.Load more news
