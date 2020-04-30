© TTM Technolgies General | April 30, 2020
TTM Technologies to reconfigure operations in China
TTM Technologies Inc. has announced plans to restructure its Electro-Mechanical (E-MS) Business Unit consisting of three Chinese manufacturing facilities, two in Shanghai (SH E-MS and SH BPA) and one in Shenzhen (SZ).
In multiple phases, SH E-MS and the Shenzhen site will begin ramping down operations as customer obligations are met, with a total cessation likely by the end of this year. The second Shanghai site, SH BPA, will be integrated into the company’s PCB operations, a press release stated. Until now, TTM’s E-MS Business Unit has focused on commercial assembly solutions, with the remainder of TTM’s operations aimed at higher margin PCBs and RF components. SH BPA, which provides backplane assemblies for the networking/communications end market is being retained to improve TTM’s position in the 5G infrastructure market. The SZ facility has provided PCB assembly and systems integration for the automotive market, and the SH E-MS facility has manufactured large enclosures and equipment systems for the networking/communications and industrial markets. Overall, the restructuring is designed to fully leverage TTM’s early engagement capabilities and engineering-based technology solutions by focusing on differentiated higher margin products, the company said in a press release announcing the changes. In the statement, TTM CEO Tom Edman said, “Our strategic intent to exit this business was reinforced by a confluence of recent events including an expropriation notice from a Chinese municipality, US/China trade tensions, and impact from COVID-19. We believe that following this restructuring, TTM will be a financially stronger company with an even greater focus on serving the needs of all stakeholders – customers, suppliers, investors and employees.” For FY2019, the SH E-MS and SZ facilities contributed approximately USD 161 million in revenues. The company is estimating that restructuring costs, including severance package payments and other shutdown costs will come in around USD 17 million, to be incurred over the next 12 to 15 months. Another approximately USD 8 million will be incurred through non-cash asset impairments.
Absolute EMS picks up Vision MARK-1 from Insituware Insituware LLC has sold its first handheld diagnostic tool, Vision MARK-1, to Santa Clara-based Absolute EMS.
Q-Free finds a new production partner in Norautron Q-Free is entering into a partnership with Norautron for Norwegian production of an intelligent transportation systems at the EMS providers premises in Horten, Norway.
Sanmina is feeling the effects of COVID-19 – but keeps on trucking “While the financial results for our second fiscal quarter were influenced significantly by COVID-19, I am pleased to report we were still able to generate $119 million of free cash flow and maintain a strong balance sheet with over $1.1 billion in cash.” says CEO Hartmut Liebel.
Celestica manufactures ventilator components for Medtronic EMS provider Celestica is collaborating with Medtronic to produce subassemblies for Medtronic Puritan Bennett 980 (PB980) ventilators.
Total foundry revenue to undergo single-digit growth in 2020 Total foundry revenue in 2020 is expected to reach 5%-9% YoY growth, with 6.8% being the median, says TrendForce.
Jenoptik supplies laser systems to Chinese automotive supplier A Chinese automotive supplier has ordered an additional laser-scoring machine for precision airbag perforation, investing in technology for processing automotive interiors.
SK Innovation ups its EV battery investment in the US to $2.5B The South Korean company says it plans to make an additional investment in its US battery business. This additional investment will fund the start of construction of a second electric vehicle battery plant in Georgia.
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeMaximising Performance and Reliability of Automotive Electronics with Conformal Coatings Phil Kinner, Head of the Conformal Coatings Division at Electrolube, explains how modern, carefully formulated conformal coatings are helping automotive electronics manufacturers to deliver high-reliability, long-life products for a particularly demanding customer base.[b][/b]
Note inks agreement medtech company Swedish EMS provider Note has signed an agreement with Breas Medical, which is a Swedish international company that develops respiratory aids (ventilators) for hospitals and home care.
Volvo cuts 1300 jobs as COVID-19 speeds up transformation Volvo Cars says it plans to accelerate its transformation to position the company for long term growth. As a result, it is giving notice for a reduction of 1,300 white-collar positions in its Swedish operations, plus a continued review and reduction of consultancy contracts.
Memory Market wont exceed 2018 high of $163.3B until 2022 IC Insights says that strong growth is forecast to return to the memory IC market in 2021 (21%) and 2022 (29%).
Proxy lassos smart ring maker Motiv San Francisco-based digital identity specialist Proxy Inc. has acquired the entire technology portfolio and patents of smart ring-maker Motiv.
Intervala ups manufacturing presence in Northeast Intervala LLC, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has acquired New Hampshire-based Princeton Technology Corporation.
Gorenje forced to reduce its workforce due to impact of COVID-19 Hisense Europe Group (Gorenje) says that the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the company cut the number of employees.
MVTec opens new subsidiary in China MVTec Software GmbH, is strengthening its presence in China. The Munich-based company has opened a branch near Shanghai.
COVID-19 hits Hanza in waves – 90 jobs lost Swedish manufacturing strategist, Hanza, describes how the COVID-19 outbreak has negatively affected operations in the period and further expects that both the economy and the demand will continue to weaken during 2020.
Elbit Systems awarded $103M airborne electronic warfare contract The company says it has been awarded a contract valued at approximately USD 103 million to supply comprehensive Electronic Warfare (EW) suites for an Air Force of an Asian country.
Merck acquires OLED patents for display applications from Konica Minolta Science and technology company, Merck, has acquired the OLED patent portfolio for display applications from Konica Minolta Inc. The acquired portfolio comprises over 700 patent families.
Scanfil starts 2020 with a strong first quarter The turnover for the EMS provider for the first quarter amounted to EUR 144.1 million, and increase of 10.9% from EUR 129.9 million during the same period last year.
NCAB acquires US-based Bare Board Group NCAB announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in the US-based company Bare Board Group (BBG) located in Largo, Florida, with offices in Canada and Taiwan.
Macs with Apple chips on the horizon Apple Inc. is planning to start selling Mac computers equipped with its own main processors as soon as next year.
Parrot Drones, NEOTech forge manufacturing deal NEOTech has been tapped by France’s Parrot Drones to build drones at several U.S. facilities for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense.
Kitron kicks off 2020 with new records EMS provider Kitron is reporting revenue and profit growth for the first quarter. The order backlog was record high, and the company maintains its outlook for 2020.
NA Semi equipment industry posts March 2020 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.21 billion in billings worldwide in March 2020 (three-month average basis), according SEMI.Load more news
