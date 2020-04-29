© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com Analysis | April 29, 2020
Memory Market wont exceed 2018 high of $163.3B until 2022
IC Insights says that strong growth is forecast to return to the memory IC market in 2021 (21%) and 2022 (29%).
A weak DRAM market put a lid on growth in the total memory market in 2015 and 2016. But robust DRAM and NAND flash market growth in 2017 and 2018 lifted the total memory market 64% and 26%, respectively. After those two outstanding growth years, the memory market reversed course in 2019 as DRAM and NAND flash sales dragged the overall memory market 32% lower to USD 110.4 billion. Before the global pandemic took hold in 1Q20, IC Insights was forecasting a strong 14% increase in the total memory market this year. As shown, the total memory market in 2020 is now expected to be flat with 2019. Although strong growth is expected to return to the memory market in 2021 (21%) and 2022 (29%), the total memory market is not expected to exceed the 2018 all-time high of USD 163.3 billion until 2022 when it is forecast to reach USD 171.0 billion, yielding a 2019-2022 CAGR of 15.7%. DRAM is expected to account for 53% of the memory market in 2020 and flash memory’s share is forecast to be 45% (44% NAND flash, 1% NOR flash). Though there remains a viable market for other memory products (EEPROM, EPROM, ROM, SRAM, and so on.), in the future, it is highly unlikely these segments will collectively account for much more marketshare than they currently do.
Proxy lassos smart ring maker Motiv San Francisco-based digital identity specialist Proxy Inc. has acquired the entire technology portfolio and patents of smart ring-maker Motiv.
Intervala ups manufacturing presence in Northeast Intervala LLC, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has acquired New Hampshire-based Princeton Technology Corporation.
Gorenje forced to reduce its workforce due to impact of COVID-19 Hisense Europe Group (Gorenje) says that the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the company cut the number of employees.
MVTec opens new subsidiary in China MVTec Software GmbH, is strengthening its presence in China. The Munich-based company has opened a branch near Shanghai.
COVID-19 hits Hanza in waves – 90 jobs lost Swedish manufacturing strategist, Hanza, describes how the COVID-19 outbreak has negatively affected operations in the period and further expects that both the economy and the demand will continue to weaken during 2020.
Elbit Systems awarded $103M airborne electronic warfare contract The company says it has been awarded a contract valued at approximately USD 103 million to supply comprehensive Electronic Warfare (EW) suites for an Air Force of an Asian country.
Merck acquires OLED patents for display applications from Konica Minolta Science and technology company, Merck, has acquired the OLED patent portfolio for display applications from Konica Minolta Inc. The acquired portfolio comprises over 700 patent families.
Scanfil starts 2020 with a strong first quarter The turnover for the EMS provider for the first quarter amounted to EUR 144.1 million, and increase of 10.9% from EUR 129.9 million during the same period last year.
NCAB acquires US-based Bare Board Group NCAB announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in the US-based company Bare Board Group (BBG) located in Largo, Florida, with offices in Canada and Taiwan.
Macs with Apple chips on the horizon Apple Inc. is planning to start selling Mac computers equipped with its own main processors as soon as next year.
Parrot Drones, NEOTech forge manufacturing deal NEOTech has been tapped by France’s Parrot Drones to build drones at several U.S. facilities for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense.
Kitron kicks off 2020 with new records EMS provider Kitron is reporting revenue and profit growth for the first quarter. The order backlog was record high, and the company maintains its outlook for 2020.
NA Semi equipment industry posts March 2020 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.21 billion in billings worldwide in March 2020 (three-month average basis), according SEMI.
Mikron reacts to the low demand from the automotive industry In November 2019, the Mikron Group announced plans to introduce short-time working and implement initial personnel adjustments at the machine manufacturing site in Agno.
Veoneer to focus on core Electronics business Automotive technology company, Veoneer, has, following a strategic review, decided to exit the brake control business and has signed a non-binding agreement with a well-established automotive supplier to divest its yet to be launched US brake control programs.
Vitesco to open new R&D centre in China Vitesco Technologies, the powertrain business of Continental, will build an R&D centre in Tianjin, China.
East/West and SISU partner on low-cost ventilator for COVID-19 fight EMS provider, East/West Manufacturing Enterprises, and SISU, a robotics engineering firm, both based in Austin, Texas, are partnering to build AIR BOOST's Austin P51 emergency hospital ventilator.
Akasol places another production equipment order Akasol has commissioned Woll Maschinenbau GmbH to develop and supply of highly automated production equipment for the Gigafactory 1 at its new site in Darmstadt.
Volvo and Daimler form JV for large-scale production of fuel cells Daimler Truck AG and the Volvo Group, have signed a preliminary non-binding agreement to establish a new joint venture. The intention is to develop, produce and commercialise fuel cell systems for heavy-duty vehicle applications and other use cases.
Aurora Circuits offering free PCBs for ventilators PCB manufacturer Aurora Circuits will produce circuit boards for ventilator manufacturers at no cost, the company announced this week.
Foxconn adding mask, ventilator assembly in Wisconsin In response to the shortage of medical gear needed in the face of COVID-19, Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn) has shifted assembly production to procedural masks in Mount Pleasant and is collaborating with Medtronic to produce ventilators.
VVDN Technologies continues its manufacturing expansion VVDN Technologies, a product engineering and manufacturing company, is opening its 10 Acre Global Innovation Park at Manesar, Gurugram, India.
Schweizer posts lukewarm results for 2019 Schweizer Electronic AG confirms consolidated figures for 2019 and provides an outlook for 2020; revenues and EBITDA are in line with revised expectationsLoad more news