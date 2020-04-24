© apple

Macs with Apple chips on the horizon

Apple Inc. is planning to start selling Mac computers equipped with its own main processors as soon as next year.

The computer giant is reportedly working on several Mac processors based on the A14 processor that will inhabit the next iPhone model. The processors are supposed to be much faster than those in both the current iPhone and iPad, according to unnamed sources reported by Bloomberg. The same sources are also claiming that Apple is planning the release of at least one Mac with its own processor in 2021 and said that the initiative to develop several proprietary chips, which will result in more Mac models no longer possessing Intel chips. In a lead-in move to making its own chips, Apple bought a majority of Intel’s modem business last July for USD 1 billion and settled a long legal dispute with another of its chip supplier’s, Qualcomm Inc., concerning patent licensing practices. Bloomberg sources also said that Apple’s current Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Apple’s partner for iPhone and iPad processors, will be tapped to build the new Mac chips, with components based on a 5-nanometer production technique. The size is the same that Apple will use in the next iPhones and iPad Pros, one of the sources said. Apple, Intel and TSMC spokespersons all declined to comment on the Bloomberg story.