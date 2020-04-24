© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com Analysis | April 24, 2020
NA Semi equipment industry posts March 2020 billings
North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.21 billion in billings worldwide in March 2020 (three-month average basis), according SEMI.
The billings figure is 6.8% lower than the final February 2020 level of USD 2.37 billion, and is 20.1% higher than the March 2019 billings level of USD 1.84 billion. “While March monthly billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers are starting to reflect a challenging market environment, the year-over-year increase indicates companies across the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain thus far are effectively maintaining continuous operations despite COVID-19 headwinds,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO.
|Billings (3-mo. avg.)
|Year-Over-Year
|October 2019
|$2,080.8
|2.5%
|November 2019
|$2,121.0
|9.1%
|December 2019
|$2,491.7
|17.8%
|January 2020
|$2,340.2
|22.7%
|February 2020 (final)
|$2,374.6
|26.6%
|March (prelim)
|$2,313.1
|20.1%
