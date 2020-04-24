© Mikron Electronics Production | April 24, 2020
Mikron reacts to the low demand from the automotive industry
In November 2019, the Mikron Group announced plans to introduce short-time working and implement initial personnel adjustments at the machine manufacturing site in Agno.
The market environment was already proving highly challenging at the end of 2019. Machine orders declined further in the wake of the corona crisis. It is currently not possible to judge when demand for machines will recover. Mikron is assuming that the automotive industry will remain very hesitant about investing over the longer term too. Demand from other market segments is likely to pick up again in the medium term. “The Mikron Group management is very regrettably obliged to react to the new market conditions and to the long-term fall-off in demand from the automotive industry and, together with employee representatives and social partners, to initiate the envisaged process of staff cutbacks at the machine manufacturing site in Agno. Management is currently working on the assumption that up to 110 jobs are affected by this measure,” the company writes in an update. Mikron says it took extensive steps early on to protect employees against the coronavirus and also follows the cantonal requirements. These actions will remain in place as far as necessary and are constantly being adapted. Near-term surplus capacity owing to the coronavirus is still being offset by short-time working. The Mikron Group continues to stand by its machine manufacturing site in Agno. Further headway is being made with the successful market launch of the new Mikron MultiX machine generation. The other Mikron Group companies in Switzerland (Mikron Tool Agno and Mikron Automation Boudry) are not affected by the capacity adjustments. However, it is also impossible to predict the impact of the coronavirus on these companies. In parallel to capacity adjustments at the machine manufacturing site in Agno, Mikron has also made initial capacity adjustments at the machine manufacturing and automation sites in Germany and in some cases introduced short-time working.
Kitron kicks off 2020 with new records EMS provider Kitron is reporting revenue and profit growth for the first quarter. The order backlog was record high, and the company maintains its outlook for 2020.
NA Semi equipment industry posts March 2020 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.21 billion in billings worldwide in March 2020 (three-month average basis), according SEMI.
Veoneer to focus on core Electronics business Automotive technology company, Veoneer, has, following a strategic review, decided to exit the brake control business and has signed a non-binding agreement with a well-established automotive supplier to divest its yet to be launched US brake control programs.
Vitesco to open new R&D centre in China Vitesco Technologies, the powertrain business of Continental, will build an R&D centre in Tianjin, China.
East/West and SISU partner on low-cost ventilator for COVID-19 fight EMS provider, East/West Manufacturing Enterprises, and SISU, a robotics engineering firm, both based in Austin, Texas, are partnering to build AIR BOOST's Austin P51 emergency hospital ventilator.
Akasol places another production equipment order Akasol has commissioned Woll Maschinenbau GmbH to develop and supply of highly automated production equipment for the Gigafactory 1 at its new site in Darmstadt.
Volvo and Daimler form JV for large-scale production of fuel cells Daimler Truck AG and the Volvo Group, have signed a preliminary non-binding agreement to establish a new joint venture. The intention is to develop, produce and commercialise fuel cell systems for heavy-duty vehicle applications and other use cases.
Aurora Circuits offering free PCBs for ventilators PCB manufacturer Aurora Circuits will produce circuit boards for ventilator manufacturers at no cost, the company announced this week.
Foxconn adding mask, ventilator assembly in Wisconsin In response to the shortage of medical gear needed in the face of COVID-19, Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn) has shifted assembly production to procedural masks in Mount Pleasant and is collaborating with Medtronic to produce ventilators.
VVDN Technologies continues its manufacturing expansion VVDN Technologies, a product engineering and manufacturing company, is opening its 10 Acre Global Innovation Park at Manesar, Gurugram, India.
Schweizer posts lukewarm results for 2019 Schweizer Electronic AG confirms consolidated figures for 2019 and provides an outlook for 2020; revenues and EBITDA are in line with revised expectations
SMT supports its medical engineering customers during the crisis An end of the current pandemic is far from being predicted and the number of infected people and those, who needed hospital treatment is increasing day by day. And more and more companies within the industry is stepping up to aid in the fight.
Incap's plant in India to remain closed - UK factory operates with reduced capacity Governments across the world have taken significant steps to contain the COVID-19 outbreak by restricting the movement of people. In India, the extension of the lockdown has been uncertain and currently it has been extended until 4 May 2020. Due to the lockdown, Incap’s factory closure in India continues until further notice.
Innovations in Optics expands to accommodate growth Following several years of growth, Innovations in Optics, Inc. is planning to move into a new, larger facility.
Hanza initiates action program due to COVID-19 The Swedish company is taking actions to face uncertain demand within some customer segments.
Global semiconductor capex forecast to drop 3% again this year Semiconductor producers hoping to keep capital spending plans intact despite virus outbreak.
Gémosz is working through the pandemic Hungarian EMS provider, Gémosz Elektronikai Kft. is still operating during the current pandemic; but with some difficulties.
TTM completes sale of mobility business unit TTM Technologies has completed the divestiture of its four China manufacturing plants comprising substantially all of the assets of its Mobility business unit.
Manz ramps up business operations in Italy again Manz AG says it is resuming operations at its development site for lithium-ion batteries and capacitors in Italy.
AT&S supplies components for respirators Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, AT&S has entered into numerous new partnerships with manufacturers of respiratory equipment - for example in the USA and India.
GPV is up and running in Sri Lanka The Danish EMS provider announces that its has managed to obtain the necessary approval to resume production at its manufacturing location in Sri Lanka, in spite of the current curfew in the country.
DigiProces is doing its part in the fight agains COVID-19 Due to the rapid development of the pandemic, intensive care units has an urgent need of mechanical ventilation systems. Now, a group of technology companies and scientific units have responded.