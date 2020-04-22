© East/West Manufacturing Enterprises

East/West and SISU partner on low-cost ventilator for COVID-19 fight

EMS provider, East/West Manufacturing Enterprises, and SISU, a robotics engineering firm, both based in Austin, Texas, are partnering to build AIR BOOST's Austin P51 emergency hospital ventilator.

The simple-to-use ventilators are a life-saving solution to the widespread shortage of hospital ventilators resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Austin P51 ventilator is a low-cost, high-quality ventilator that includes many of the key features of current ICU-grade ventilators but can be quickly produced and delivered. The ventilator is the result of a "moonshot" idea conceived by AIR BOOST in March. By working around the clock, the design and prototype productions were completed by SISU days later on March 31, 2020. "SISU has an amazing hard-working team and initially asked us on a Friday afternoon to build printed circuit boards for the ventilators," says Andy Salo, CEO of East/West, in a press release. "On Saturday, we received parts and by Monday, we had completed the first set of ventilator boards. We were happy to help get a life-saving project kicked off quickly in this difficult time." East/West later became the obvious selection for SISU to use on the project. "The East/West team has been incredibly responsive," says Russell Aldridge, CEO of SISU. "As we received feedback from doctors and hospitals, we had to rapidly work through new iterations. East/West was with us every step of the way to get our prototype and pilot boards turned around immediately." AIR BOOST is simultaneously funding and seeking additional financing to finalise Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and to buy inventory, as it stands ready to produce and deliver thousands of units. East/West and other suppliers are providing services and component parts at reduced cost to help support this effort.