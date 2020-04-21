© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com PCB | April 21, 2020
Schweizer posts lukewarm results for 2019
Schweizer Electronic AG confirms consolidated figures for 2019 and provides an outlook for 2020; revenues and EBITDA are in line with revised expectations
Schweizer has confirmed the preliminary figures for the full financial year of 2019. Consolidated sales amounted to EUR 120.7 million, which is at the lower end of the projected sales of EUR 120 – 125 million (previous year: EUR 125.3 million). Gross profit was EUR 12.6 million (2018: EUR 18.6 million). EBITDA amounting to EUR 0.1 million (previous year: EUR 9.2 million). Orders on hand totalled EUR 126.7 million at the end of the reporting year, of which EUR 98.1 million is scheduled for delivery in 2020. “While we were able to expand business through our Asian partners WUS and Meiko with an increase of 52.9 percent, sales from our main plant in Schramberg did not develop satisfactorily (-17.5 percent). This decline was shaped by the downturn in economic activity since the beginning of 2019, which resulted in a corresponding reluctance to place orders among both automotive and industrial customers,” the company writes in a press release. Despite the reluctance of automotive customers to place orders, sales with this customer group increased and amounted to EUR 92.0 million. This corresponds to an increase of EUR 4.1 million or 4.7% compared to the previous year. By contrast, sales to industrial customers declined. Their contribution to sales amounted to EUR 22.3 million in the 2019 financial year (previous year: EUR 30.5 million). The main reasons for the decline in the operating result is said to have been the sharply increased share of sales of the PCBs manufactured by the company’s Asian partners and a simultaneous decline in in-house production. China investment project Construction work on the company’s production and administration building was completed on schedule in 2019. It was also possible to install all the systems required for the start of production on time, which made it possible to produce the first sample PCBs in January 2020. Despite the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, the first series products will be delivered with a slight delay in April 2020. With the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the company says that it is very difficult to make reliable projections for the 2020 financial year. Aside from the COVID-19 situation, global trade disputes and Brexit seemed to have come a step closer to a solution, but there is still a lack of clarity on these issues. Based on these factors, Schweizer expects negative business development in 2020. This assumption is based in particular on the very negative impact that can be expected from the coronavirus crisis.
VVDN Technologies continues its manufacturing expansion VVDN Technologies, a product engineering and manufacturing company, is opening its 10 Acre Global Innovation Park at Manesar, Gurugram, India.
SMT supports its medical engineering customers during the crisis An end of the current pandemic is far from being predicted and the number of infected people and those, who needed hospital treatment is increasing day by day. And more and more companies within the industry is stepping up to aid in the fight.
Incap's plant in India to remain closed - UK factory operates with reduced capacity Governments across the world have taken significant steps to contain the COVID-19 outbreak by restricting the movement of people. In India, the extension of the lockdown has been uncertain and currently it has been extended until 4 May 2020. Due to the lockdown, Incap’s factory closure in India continues until further notice.
Innovations in Optics expands to accommodate growth Following several years of growth, Innovations in Optics, Inc. is planning to move into a new, larger facility.
Hanza initiates action program due to COVID-19 The Swedish company is taking actions to face uncertain demand within some customer segments.
Global semiconductor capex forecast to drop 3% again this year Semiconductor producers hoping to keep capital spending plans intact despite virus outbreak.
Gémosz is working through the pandemic Hungarian EMS provider, Gémosz Elektronikai Kft. is still operating during the current pandemic; but with some difficulties.
TTM completes sale of mobility business unit TTM Technologies has completed the divestiture of its four China manufacturing plants comprising substantially all of the assets of its Mobility business unit.
Manz ramps up business operations in Italy again Manz AG says it is resuming operations at its development site for lithium-ion batteries and capacitors in Italy.
AT&S supplies components for respirators Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, AT&S has entered into numerous new partnerships with manufacturers of respiratory equipment - for example in the USA and India.
GPV is up and running in Sri Lanka The Danish EMS provider announces that its has managed to obtain the necessary approval to resume production at its manufacturing location in Sri Lanka, in spite of the current curfew in the country.
DigiProces is doing its part in the fight agains COVID-19 Due to the rapid development of the pandemic, intensive care units has an urgent need of mechanical ventilation systems. Now, a group of technology companies and scientific units have responded.
PRIDE Industries installs Assure X-ray component counter from DAGE PRIDE Industries, Inc., says that the company recently purchased an Assure X-ray Component Counter from DAGE, part of Nordson Electronics Solutions.
Impacted by the pandemic, GoPro pivots In response to the current global health crisis, GoPro Inc. has announced a multi-pronged strategic re-alignment that includes immediate cost-cutting measures and a withdrawal of its 2020 guidance.
General Motors, Ventec ready to ship ventilators As part of a joint effort to provide critical equipment to the healthcare industry in its response to COVID-19, General Motors is in the process of shipping the first batch of ventilators as part of GM’s contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
2019 global semiconductor equipment sales slip 7% Semiconductor equipment manufacturers worldwide logged sales of USD 59.8 billion in 2019, a 7% drop from the all-time high of USD 64.5 billion in 2018, according to SEMI.
Note increases capacity at Swedish plant In order to meet the increased demand for microelectronics produced in clean rooms, the Swedish EMS provider has invested in increased production capacity at its manufacturing facility in Norrtälje, Sweden.
Neways sees dip in turnover in 1Q20 – order intake down The EMS provider recorded an order intake of EUR 118.6 million in 1Q20; a decline of 41.0% mainly due to the demand drop in automotive, which saw a very high intake last year.
Cisco plans acquisition of Fluidmesh Networks Cisco has announced plans to purchase privately held Fluidmesh Networks, a developer of wireless backhaul systems for mission critical applications headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.
TT takes extra steps to fortify itself during the pandemic Given the uncertainty and the unknown duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the reduced outlook for economic and industrial output globally, TT has taken actions to reduce costs and protect our cash flows.
Gradual rebound or slight dip - two scenarios for global silicon wafer market sales Global silicon wafer market sales could dip if uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19 to the semiconductor industry persists or climb on the strength of rebounding chip sales, SEMI says in a report that lays out two wafer market scenarios for the second half of 2020.
MMI: EMS Top 50 sales reached $344 billion in 2019 Manufacturing Market Insider says that the sales of the Top 50 biggest EMS providers accounted for USD 344 billion in revenue during 2019 – an increase of USD 14 billion from 2018.Load more news