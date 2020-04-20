© Innovations in Optics

Innovations in Optics expands to accommodate growth

Following several years of growth, Innovations in Optics, Inc. is planning to move into a new, larger facility.

The new location is nearly three times larger than the current facility, which will provide much-needed flex space for offices, laboratories and manufacturing cells to accommodate continued expansion. The company produces high power LED light sources for applications in science and industry. “We are excited to be relocating to a new larger facility,” commented Sarah Brukilacchio, CFO and co-founder. “This move represents another significant milestone for our fast-growing company. The new space enables us to hire additional talent and procure more equipment that will expand our capacity to provide the most innovative, industry-leading products to our global clients. We are happy to continue being part of the Woburn, MA business community, which has been our base since we started in 1993. The location allows us to leverage the area’s diverse high-technology talent pool.” As an essential supplier to several life science companies that manufacture diagnostic equipment, the move is well-timed to intensify the company’s contributions to the fight against COVID-19.