AT&S supplies components for respirators

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, AT&S has entered into numerous new partnerships with manufacturers of respiratory equipment - for example in the USA and India.

A central element in the treatment of patients suffering from Covid-19 is the additional administration of oxygen with the aid of respirators. But there are bottlenecks and shortages. "Since the global outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for circuit boards for ventilators has increased enormously," said AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. In recent weeks, the group has become an important part of the global supply chain for ventilator technology. According to Gerstenmayer, the printed circuit boards are not only integrated in devices from established manufacturers, there is also strong demand from the government: "Our location in India was classified by the Indian government as a manufacturer of essential goods for the Indian state, because we switched production to the manufacture of circuit boards for life-saving ventilators, "said Gerstenmayer. According to AT&S, several manufacturers in India are now being supplied by the group - for example Skanray Technologies or Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). The Indian government asked both manufacturers to build around 30'000 ventilators instead of cars. In addition to the orders in India, the Styrian group also produces printed circuit boards for other manufacturers of respiratory equipment such as US-based Masimo or Ventec Life Systems. Ventec has started a large project with General Motors and is building around 10'000 ventilators per week in the USA, reports the portal finanzen.at. Masimo is currently producing, among other things, "home monitoring" products with which Covid 19 patients can be monitored at home.