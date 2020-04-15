© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Cisco plans acquisition of Fluidmesh Networks

Cisco has announced plans to purchase privately held Fluidmesh Networks, a developer of wireless backhaul systems for mission critical applications headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Fluidmesh solutions applications include high-speed rail and other mass transit systems, as well as such large-scale distributed sites like ports and other urban settings where maintaining signal strength is challenging. In a press release, San Jose-based Cisco said that the combination of its existing scale and Fluidmesh’s offerings and already established relationships with systems integrators will accelerate the company’s industrial IoT business to include industrial wireless deployments and broaden its base of customer segments, partners, and end users. Liz Centoni, senior VP and GM for Cloud, Compute, and Iot business as Cisco said, “Cisco provides one of the most secure and reliable networking technologies on the market today. With wireless technology playing a greater role in every organization’s multi-access IoT strategy, reliable wireless connectivity is paramount to organizations operating Industrial IoT environments, whether that’s manufacturing, mining, rail, or ports, where wireless technology automates operations to improve safety and lower costs. The acquisition of Fluidmesh strengthens Cisco’s offerings in this space with leading technology that’s designed to provide zero loss of data transfer at speeds in excess of 300 Km/h.” The acquisition of Fluidmesh is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Cisco's fiscal year 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals, and the Fluidmesh team will join Cisco’s IoT business.