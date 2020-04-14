© jirsak dreamstime.com

Hyundai Mobis expands its technical center in India

As part of its global R&D networking in Korea, North America, Europe, China and India, Hyundai Mobis says it will expand its technical center in India, which develops and validates automotive software. Through this, the company aims to strengthen its R&D activities in India, particularly software development for autonomous vehicles.

Hyundai Mobis announced that it will set up and operate the second technical center in a new IT complex adjacent to its first technical center in Hyderabad, India. The purpose of this move is to strengthen automobile software development, which has recently been growing exponentially, and secure supply stability. With its over 700 strong workforce specialising in ICT and software, Hyundai Mobis' Indian technical center develops and validates various software programs for vehicles and also collaborates with the technical center in Korea. The major items that the Indian center works on are mostly automotive electronic parts, such as IVI applications, airbag control units (ACUs), electronic braking systems (MEB5) and the AUTOSAR platform. The first technical center will validate and develop software for mass-production products, including IVI (In-Vehicle Infotainment), chassis control systems (MDPS, ABS, electronic suspension) and airbag control units, and develop custom products for local customers. The new second technical center will focus on the development of control logic for autonomous driving and parking and recognition algorithms for autonomous driving sensors (camera, radar, lidar). The strategy is to improve the accuracy of autonomous driving sensor data by developing a deep learning-based image recognition algorithm and signal processing algorithm, while developing various control logic to support mass production. To this end, the company will also develop software performance improvement tools to improve the reliability of autonomous driving software. This is expected to upgrade the autonomous driving control algorithm and strengthen software development capabilities through efficient analysis of radar/lidar sensor data. Starting from its technical center in Korea, Hyundai Mobis has been building a global R&D network in the US, Germany, China and India, with a total of over 5,000 R&D employees. Based on close cooperation, these centers are performing R&D activities to take the initiative in future automotive technologies.