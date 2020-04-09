© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

EMA Design Automation partners with Dassault Systèmes

EMA Design Automation says it has entered into a partnership with Dassault Systèmes. The companies will work towards the joint mission of connecting teams across a common data model for unified product development and collaboration.

“Our main goal has always been to provide our customers with the right tools, processes, and systems to address their business needs” says Manny Marcano, president and CEO of EMA, in a press release. “Our electronics expertise combined with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform allows us to break down traditional communication barriers, providing organizations with a single source of truth to deliver truly differentiated experiences for their customers.” As product development becomes more complex and intertwined, Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform addresses the business challenges that arise within the high-tech industry. The platform provides businesses with insight into all phases of the design cycle, naturally connecting the organization in one digital environment. EMA will be providing sales and support for the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.