OJ Electronics affected by Malaysian lockdown

Danish OJ Electronics, a designer and developer of electronic controls for underfloor heating and HVAC controls and power, says that it has – until now – managed to keep its production and supply chain activities up running, without any significant impact on deliveries.

As previously reported, the situation in China has improved and with that the Danish company does not expect any significant issues with the supply of components from China. OJ has its own production facilities in Denmark as well as production via EMS partners in Malaysia and the Czech Republic. OJ says that the production in Sønderborg, Denmark and at its Czech EMS partners are still operating, and does not expect any severe impact on our delivery performance. “All employees who have the opportunity to do their work remotely without affecting the company's operation are doing so. In continuation of this, we expect our production to continue operating close to normal capacity,” the company writes in an update. The situation is however different in regards to Malaysia, and with that the company’s EMS partners within the country. About two weeks ago, the Malaysian government decided to implement a partial lock down to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. The government has now prolonged the lock down period until April 15th. “Now this has affected our supply chain from Malaysia and our order backlog having impact on lead times and already confirmed delivery dates. Customers directly affected by this are already informed,” the company states. OJ says it will continue closely to monitor the situation and work on possible solutions to minimize the negative impact on its order backlog.