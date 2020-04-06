© begemot 30 dreamstime.com

European semiconductor sales up 2.4% in February 2020

The European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) says that European sales of semiconductors reached USD 3.323 billion in February 2020, an increase of 2.4% compared to the January 2020 total of USD 3.247 billion.

Europe, alongside Japan, was the only region worldwide to register month-on-month growth in February. With regard to developments in other regions, it is worth noting the 7.5% month-on-month decrease of the Chinese semiconductor market. On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in February 2020 were USD 34.501 billion, down 2.2 % versus the January total of USD 35.387 billion; however, up 5.0% versus the same month in 2019. The growth of the European market in February was supported by strong demand for analog devices (+2%), logic devices (+1.7), and MOS micro-components (+1.4). The memory market continued to rebound strongly in February, with a 14.8% increase from January. In February, the exchange rate effect increased slightly when comparing European market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 3.014 billion Euros, up 3.0% versus the previous month and a decrease of 1.3% from the same month a year ago. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, semiconductor sales increased by 2.9%.