© MMAB

Swedish PCB manufacturer updates machine park

PCB manufacturer MMAB’s factory in the south of Sweden recently got a new drilling area with updated machines.

The company’s factory update entered an intensive phase the last week. A new drilling area was opened and three new drilling machines from Schmoll Germany was installed. An engineer from Schmoll adjusted and calibrated the precision machines. The company says in an update that “the drilling machines have laser control of the tools and an autoloading magazine from unmanned production. One of the machines is equipped with X-ray for precision registration of multilayer PCB.” The area is temperature controlled for machine cooling and a stable climate, as any temperature fluctuations can affect the mechanics and materials within few µm. The new drilling area and the machines is a major improvement for MMAB’s production in Malmö, Sweden.