Indian electronics company support the fight against COVID-19

Indian engineering and technology solutions company, Cyient, says it’s received clearance for its Mysore facility to run its MedTech manufacturing lines to support the production of medical equipment critical in the fight against COVID-19

The company is producing assemblies that are used in X-ray generators from GE Healthcare and diagnosis units from Molbio Diagnostics to enable rapid disease testing in India. “We are proud to support our customers in the healthcare industry at this critical time. We will continue to do everything we can to help reduce the impact of this crisis on our customers' operations as they focus on delivering the technology needed to fight COVID-19 at a national and global level,” says Mr. Rajendra Velagapudi, Senior Vice President and CEO, Cyient DLM. Cyient's factory in Mysore, India, is dedicated to electronic manufacturing processes, including printed circuit board assemblies, cable harnesses and box-builds.